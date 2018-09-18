Italian missionary kidnapped in Niger

An Italian missionary has been kidnapped in southwest Niger, in the latest abduction of a foreign worker in the troubled Sahel country, his organisation said on Tuesday September 18th.

Pier Luigi Maccalli, a priest who has lived in Niger for 11 years, was seized on Monday night in Bamoanga, a village 125 kilometres (75 miles) from the capital Niamey, the communications chief for the Catholic mission to Niger, Thomas Codjovi, said.

"The kidnapping happened at around 9pm. According to local residents, about eight men arrived on motorbikes, broke into his house opposite the church and forced him to go with them... They returned 10 minutes later, firing into the air to frighten people," Codjovi told AFP. "There were also nuns there, but he was the only one they wanted to kidnap."

The Society of African Missions (SMA) confirmed the abduction via the Mondo E Missione page on Facebook.

It said it was "in round-the-clock contact" with a crisis cell at Italian foreign ministry. "There has been no claim by the kidnappers at present," it said.

Niger, a large and poor country in West Africa, has become a target for recurring jihadist attacks from neighbouring Nigeria and especially in areas in the southwest that lie close to the border with Mali.

A German humanitarian worker was kidnapped in the same region of Tillaberi in April, while an American aid worker was seized farther north in October 2016. Security officials believe that they have been taken to northern Mali as hostages.

Niger is a predominantly Muslim country, where between one and two percent of the inhabitants are Christians in a population of about 20 million.

