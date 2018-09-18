Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Source of Italy's legionella outbreak identified: don't worry, it's not the water

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 September 2018
10:03 CEST+02:00
legionellabresciahealthpneumonia

Share this article

Source of Italy's legionella outbreak identified: don't worry, it's not the water
Colonies of legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease and other illnesses. Photo: Pierre-Franck Colombier/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 September 2018
10:03 CEST+02:00
The source of the legionella bacteria that sickened hundreds of people in northern Italy has been identified as cooling towers, not tap water.

"I assure all citizens that they can continue to use and drink water from the mains in total serenity," the health councillor for Lombardy, Giulio Gallera, said on Monday.

Tests detected the bacteria, which causes Legionnaires' diseases and other respiratory illnesses, in nine of 14 cooling towers in the province of Brescia, he said.

Six of 12 samples taken from the River Chiese, which runs from Trentino to Brescia and into Lake Idro, also tested positive.

Authorities are expected to order the cooling towers' owners to conduct an urgent clean-up to prevent any further contamination. Prosecutors have opened an investigation to determine culpability for the outbreak, which is believed to have resulted in at least two deaths.

READ ALSO: Legionella bacteria confirmed in pneumonia patients in northern Italy

In total 405 people in Brescia suffered symptoms of pneumonia in recent weeks, with 42 cases confirmed to have been caused by legionella. Most of those affected were elderly and the majority were men.

The bacteria is transmitted by inhaling drops of contaminated water, which can be spread several kilometres away from large industrial cooling towers.

New cases had already dropped off by last week, authorities said, leading them to believe that the worst of the outbreak is over. 

Italy has the highest number of cases of legionella bacterium infections in Europe, according to the most recent annual report by the European Centre for Disease Control. The number of detected cases is constantly rising across the continent, with better surveillance, population ageing, increased travel and climate change among the contributing factors.

READ ALSO: Cases of West Nile fever in Italy soar


Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
 

legionellabresciahealthpneumonia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Up one's street: Five Italian towns with painted murals
  2. Luxembourg foreign minister compares Italy's Matteo Salvini to fascist
  3. In Sicily, pope slams 'blasphemous' mafia
  4. Italy's deputy PM takes aim at newspaper subsidies
  5. Ronaldo scores debut goals in Italian football league
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Up one's street: Five Italian towns with painted murals
  2. Luxembourg foreign minister compares Italy's Matteo Salvini to fascist
  3. In Sicily, pope slams 'blasphemous' mafia
  4. Italy's deputy PM takes aim at newspaper subsidies
  5. Ronaldo scores debut goals in Italian football league
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
30/08
Semi-detached house perfect for B&B
28/08
Cheap Moto 50cc upwards or Vespa secondhand
20/08
Stolen bags from our car at San Martino Est Parma
07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
View all notices
Advertisement