Italy government adopts hardline anti-migrant decree

Matteo Salvini addresses a press conference alongside Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on August 28, 2018. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

Italy's cabinet adopted a hardline security decree Monday which will make it easier to expel migrants and strip them of Italian citizenship.

The new bill is "a step forward to make Italy safer," Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Facebook, adding that it would help Italy "be stronger in the fight against the mafia and (people) smugglers."

Parliament has 60 days to vote the bill into law.

The provision modifies the language of Italy's legislation regarding the reception of asylum seekers and refugees, and raises the threshold of requirements for receiving a humanitarian permit, according to La Repubblica.

The humanitarian permit is a provisional status unique to Italy, awarded to those who do not meet the requirements for refugee status or subsidiary protection under the 1951 Geneva Convention, but are nonetheless recognised to be in danger if they were to be repatriated.

Under the new rules humanitarian protection will be awarded based on six strict criteria, taking into account medical needs and whether the applicant is the victim of a natural disaster, Salvini told journalists.

Salvini said the decree streamlines the rules for processing asylum requests and brings Italy into line with other EU countries.

He said around a quarter of those who have applied for asylum in recent years in Italy have been given humanitarian protection.

The decree also tighten's Italy's anti-terrorism laws, introduces new measures with regard to citizenship and reception centre residency, and grants greater powers to local municipalities.

The maximum length of time newly-arrived migrants can be held in reception centres while their request for residency is being considered will rise from three to six months, according to Ansa.

The range of crimes for which a refugee status and citizenship can be revoked will also increase.

Those seeking refugee status will have their requests suspended if they are considered "socially dangerous or convicted in the first instance" of crimes, while their appeals are ongoing.

Asylum seekers accused of "dealing drugs or bag-snatching" will have their applications denied, Salvini said.

