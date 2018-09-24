Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Versace for sale? Italy's family fashion house rumoured to be bought out

AFP
24 September 2018
10:39 CEST+02:00
Versace for sale? Italy's family fashion house rumoured to be bought out
Donatella Versace is expected to make an announcement about the Italian brand's future. Photo: Joel Saget/AFP
24 September 2018
Italian fashion giant Versace is about to be sold, the country's biggest-selling newspaper said on Monday, citing anonymous sources who suggested the deal could come in the next few hours.

Donatella Versace, the brand's artistic director and vice-president of the group, has called a staff meeting in Milan for Tuesday, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Celebrity shoemaker Jimmy Choo, luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co and US fashion group Michael Kors Holdings were listed as possible buyers.

The company in its entirety is estimated to be worth some €1.7 billion, the report said.

Versace could not immediately confirm the news to AFP.

Twenty percent of the brand, known for its Medusa head logo, was bought by US private equity group Blackstone in 2014, and the family owns the rest.

The group, founded by designer Gianni Versace in 1978, boasted sales of €686 million in 2016 and turnover is expected to exceed €1 billion in the "short term", CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said in June. 

READ ALSO: The Versace story: After its founder's murder, how the luxury brand rediscovered its soul


Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP
 

