There are plenty of reasons to visit Italy once the summer's done, whether it's the break in the crowds, the more manageable temperatures, the delicious food and wine coming into season, or the cultural calendar filling up.

But there's an even simpler case to be made for spending autumn in Italy: it's just gorgeous. Here are the pictures to prove it.

The mountains of Lombardy and South Tyrol aren't yet entirely covered in snow: now's the time to explore them on foot.

It's the perfect season to go scavenging in Sardinia...

... or picking in Piedmont.

Friuli-Venezia Giulia has some stunning autumn scenery.

And in Tuscany the light is starting to match those famous red bricks and tiles.

All over Italy grapes are waiting to be harvested (and wine to be drunk), from Lazio...

... to Trentino...

... to Emilia-Romagna.

Venture into the villages of Abruzzo for some autumn views all to yourself.

And Italy's parks and gardens are beautiful when the leaves start to turn, like the Royal Palace of Caserta...

... or the Villa Borghese in Rome.

We're excited about misty mornings in Le Marche.

Meanwhile in Sicily it's still warm enough to eat outdoors.

And with sunsets like these in Umbria, we're ready for autumn to continue a while yet.

Photo: vitormarigo/Depositphotos