Temperatures reached 30°C in parts of northern Italy yesterday, and conditions were mild and sunny across much of the country. But forecasts say Italy is enjoying its last few hours of sunshine before things turn decidedly wintry.

Forecasts are predicting winds of up to 120 kilometres an hour in coastal areas, while the Alpine regions are at risk of severe storms, flooding and landslides.

The bad weather is expected to be most intense in the north, beginning on Saturday and spreading down and across the country in the following days.

Storms are predicted to hit Alpine areas and the northern regions of Liguria and Lombardy on Saturday. There’s also a risk of storms in Tuscany and Lazio on Saturday.

Excessive rainfall events are expected across the northern Mediterranean this weekend, leading into a flooding threat across the southern Alpine region. Stay tuned for detailed forecast later today.



Meanwhile the rest of the country can expect rain and a sharp drop in temperatures. Rain will arrive first in the central-north, around the Po Valley and Lazio on Saturday, before spreading into Tuscany, Umbria and Sardinia by Sunday.

There’s also a high chance of rain over the weekend in the south, particularly in Campania and Sicily.

High winds from the south are also expected over the weekend, with strong winds and storms predicted in coastal areas across the country.

Temperatures are expected to drop by an average of five degrees across the country by Sunday.

Hailstorms and flooding hit southern and central Italy earlier this week, with schools closed in Calabria.

The bad weather also affected parts of northern Italy, including Milan, where strong winds toppled several trees, and Bologna, where the airport was experiencing delays due to difficult flying conditions.

