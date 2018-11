We predict there'll be many times in Italy when you'll be amazed. And because it's rude to stand there with your mouth agape, here's what you can say in such a situation: accidenti.

The word means literally 'accidents', but used as an exclamation it's roughly equivalent to 'wow'.

Accidenti, che bella giornata!

Wow, what a beautiful day!

– Ho superato l'esame di guida al primo tentativo.

– Accidenti! Complimenti.

– I passed my driving test first time.

– Whoa! Well done.

We also predict there'll be times when you're less impressed and more ticked off. The good news is that you can use accidenti then too: its other meaning is 'damn'.

Accidenti, ho sbagliato strada.

Damn it, I took the wrong turn.

Accidenti a lui!

Damn him!

You can even get creative and use accidenti in the middle of a sentence to emphasise whatever point you're making. Often when you use it this way it's like saying 'a damn (thing)', so remember to make it singular: un accidente.

Non capisco un accidente.

I don't understand a damn thing.

Ma che accidenti vogliono?

What the hell do they want?

Non m'importa un accidente.

I don't give a damn.

