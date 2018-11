The European Commission has rejected the draft budget because it sharply increases spending and the deficit -- to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from the previous government's 0.8 percent, which it says will only add to Italy's already massive debt mountain.

"If, during the negotiating process, the deficit has to be reduced a bit, that's not a big deal," Di Maio told Radio Radicale.

"The important thing is that not one person misses out on the (pledged) measures," he said in reference to a universal basic income and a pension reform promised by the ruling coalition.

Di Maio, head of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said the crux of the issue was "not numbers, but people".

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Di Maio and his fellow vice prime minister Matteo Salvini -- head of the far-right League -- are to discuss the budget late Monday.

The Milan stock exchange rose sharply after Di Maio's comments, and had gained 3.07 percent just before 10am (0900 GMT).

The closely-watched "spread" -- the difference between yields on 10-year Italian government debt compared with those in benchmark Germany -- stood at 283 points, down from 307 points at close on Friday.

