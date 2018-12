The fire broke out at the TMB waste processing plant, which officials say has been completely consumed by the flames.

A high column of thick smoke, thought to be toxic, can be seen overhead.

Smoke has spread across the north-east of the capital towards the centre, where the acrid burning smell has also been reported.

“The TMB plant is completely compromised. It's obvious that the smoke is toxic, because it burns trash, oil and plastic, but firefighters have reassured us that it is heading into uninhabited areas, so we are not alarmed at the moment,” stated president of Rome’s Municipio III, Giovanni Caudo.

However he advised local residents to keep windows closed, and said children and people with respiratory problems should stay indoors.

Residents have been taking to Twitter to demand updates, and are questioning authorities claims to have the fire under control as acrid smoke spreads further across the city.

Arpa, the regional environmental protection agency, is reportedly monitoring the city’s air quality following the fire.

The fire brigade is still trying to determine the cause of the fire at the plant.

12 teams of firefighters are reported to be on the scene, as well as fire helicopters.

#Roma #11dic 10:00, #incendio discarica in via Salaria 907: in corso le operazioni di spegnimento e di contenimento delle fiamme per evitare la propagazione ai depositi vicini. Nella clip la ricognizione aerea dell’elicottero #dragovf dei #vigilidelfuoco pic.twitter.com/87lpah29Rx — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 11, 2018

As well as the potential health hazard posed by the smoke, residents in Rome are now concerned about what the loss of the essential waste processing facility means for Rome's rubbish problem.