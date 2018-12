While snow has covered the peaks of the northern Alps for several weeks, central Italy, where the Apennine Mountains form the country's backbone, saw its first snow of the winter on Thursday night.

It was relatively light in Abruzzo...

... as well as in Umbria, where the region's villages were turned into winter wonderlands fit for a postcard.

Parts of Le Marche got a dusting too.

And in Tuscany, where many parts of the region woke up under a cover of white, some schools in Siena province were closed on Friday because of the snow.

Snow was predicted to continue in the Central Apennines on Friday, while on either side of the mountains, central Italy was expecting heavy rain, and parts of Campania were on alert for storms.

While snow has so far been mostly confined to higher altitudes, earlier this week parts of the Adriatic coast in Puglia got a few flakes too.

