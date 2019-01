Confession: ci mancherebbe (pronounced "chee mank-er-rebbay") still makes my brain hurt a bit.

I first encountered it in restaurants, where it would come in reply to my requests for another bottle of water or an extra plate. "Is that a... yes?", I wondered.

It was, but it took me a little while to work out why. The full phrase is ci mancherebbe altro, which literally means 'something would be missing'. In other words, waiters were telling me that there'd be something terribly wrong if they weren't to give me what I asked.

In contexts like this – when you're responding positively to someone's question – ci mancherebbe means 'certainly', 'of course', 'by all means'. Or when you've just done them a favour and they thank you, you can use it to tell them 'don't mention it', 'it's no trouble'.

– Posso prendere in prestito questo libro?

– Ci mancherebbe!

– Can I borrow this book?

– By all means!

– Grazie mille per essere venuto.

– Ci mancherebbe.

– Thank you so much for coming.

– Don't mention it.

Apart from politeness, ci mancherebbe carries the connotation that the answer to the question is natural or inevitable. So it can also serve as a synonym for 'obviously'.

But here's where it gets really confusing: the same phrase can also mean the exact opposite.

If someone makes an ask of you that you think is out of order, for example, you might indignantly reply "Ci mancherebbe!" to mean that you think they're out of line ('something would be missing' if you granted their request).

– Posso prendere in prestito questo libro?

– Ci mancherebbe altro, non pensarci nemmeno!

– Can I borrow this book?

– Of course not, don't even think about it!