Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain

<p>The cross-party group of MEPs wrote as Prime Minister Theresa May faces a probable defeat on Tuesday when British lawmakers vote on the Brexit withdrawal plan.</p><p>Speculation is rising that Britain will have to ask Brussels to pause the "Article 50" process that will see it leave Europe on March 29 with or without a deal.Officials say EU leaders, who signed the withdrawal agreement with May in late November, may agree to extend the deadline to avoid a disruptive breakdown in ties.</p><p>A European Court has ruled Britain could unilaterally revoke the decision to launch the two-year withdrawal countdown if it decides to abandon Brexit altogether.</p><p>But a delay to allow May time to win over sceptical MPs -- or to organise an election or a second referendum -- would need to be unanimously agreed by EU leaders.</p><p>The European lawmakers, including socialist group leader Udo Bullmann and the Greens' Philippe Lambert, said they would support such a delay.</p><p>"Any British decision to remain in the EU would be warmly welcomed by us," the signatories said in the letter, which was published in German media on Saturday.</p><p>"We have greatly appreciated the enormous impact British politicians and citizens have contributed to the European project," they said.</p><p>"We would miss the extraordinary expertise of our British colleagues... Brexit will weaken all of us. We want you to stay."</p><p>Even if the March 29 deadline date is pushed back, Brexit would complicate planning for the European parliamentary election that begins on May 22.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547484702_000_1C84CJ.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 360px;" /></p><p>Britain may have to expect a new batch of MEPs if Brexit hasn't happened, and EU officials want the process finished before a new parliament sits.</p><p>"If the UK is still in the EU during the European elections, then they'll have to organise a vote," a European diplomatic source told AFP.</p><p>"It would be a strange situation, because British MEPs would only sit provisionally for a limited period."</p><p>The diplomat said much would depend on the scale of May's expected defeat. It the vote is close, Europe might give May a chance to win over more British MPs -- but if she is crushed then Britain could leave on March 29without a deal. </p>