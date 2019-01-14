Italian word of the day: 'Occhio'

<p>We all know that Italy's got a lot to look at. Today's word will help you focus on the sights that are more urgent than others.</p><p><strong>Occhio </strong>(pronounced "ock-kio"), as you may know already, means 'eye'. And just like in English, there's a whole host of expressions related to it.</p><p>Eagle-eyed? In Italian, you have the 'eye of a lynx' (<strong>occhio di lince</strong>). Something's so ugly it's an eyesore? Italians call it a 'punch in the eye' (<strong>pugno in un occhio</strong>). And while we say something exorbitant costs an arm and a leg, Italians are more concerned about paying 'an eye from the head' (<strong>un occhio della testa</strong>).</p><p>But here we'll focus on one of <strong>occhio</strong>'s simplest – and most practical – uses: as a way to say 'watch out'.</p><p>The text book way to say that is <strong>stai attento</strong>, or just <strong>attento</strong>. But in Italy you'll also hear people let loose a warning "<strong>Occhio!</strong>" when they want you to keep your eyes peeled.</p><p>They might specify what exactly you need to watch...</p><p><i>Occhio al cane, rallenta!</i>Look out for the dog, slow down! </p><p><i>Occhio alla borsa, la metro è piena di borseggiatori.</i>Watch your bag, the underground is full of pickpockets.</p><p>... or they might simply mime it, by pulling down the lower lid of one eye with a finger and staring you meaningfully. (Regular readers will remember that you can use also the same gesture to signal that someone is <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181004/italian-word-of-the-day-furbo"><strong>furbo</strong></a> – 'sly' or 'cunning' – in which case we'd advise you to keep an eye on them too.)</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/d9fb42b78a4c6b4e98d2f8470bafddbe/tenor.gif?itemid=12111704" style="width: 468px; height: 332px;" /></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>