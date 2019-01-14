Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italian word of the day: 'Occhio'

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
14 January 2019
18:01 CET+01:00
languageitalianword of the day

Share this article

Italian word of the day: 'Occhio'
Photo: DepositPhotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
14 January 2019
18:01 CET+01:00
Watch out for this one.

We all know that Italy's got a lot to look at. Today's word will help you focus on the sights that are more urgent than others.

Occhio (pronounced "ock-kio"), as you may know already, means 'eye'. And just like in English, there's a whole host of expressions related to it.

Eagle-eyed? In Italian, you have the 'eye of a lynx' (occhio di lince). Something's so ugly it's an eyesore? Italians call it a 'punch in the eye' (pugno in un occhio). And while we say something exorbitant costs an arm and a leg, Italians are more concerned about paying 'an eye from the head' (un occhio della testa).

But here we'll focus on one of occhio's simplest – and most practical – uses: as a way to say 'watch out'.

The text book way to say that is stai attento, or just attento. But in Italy you'll also hear people let loose a warning "Occhio!" when they want you to keep your eyes peeled.

They might specify what exactly you need to watch...

Occhio al cane, rallenta!
Look out for the dog, slow down! 

Occhio alla borsa, la metro è piena di borseggiatori.
Watch your bag, the underground is full of pickpockets.

... or they might simply mime it, by pulling down the lower lid of one eye with a finger and staring you meaningfully. (Regular readers will remember that you can use also the same gesture to signal that someone is furbo – 'sly' or 'cunning' – in which case we'd advise you to keep an eye on them too.)

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.

languageitalianword of the day
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 8 things you probably didn’t know about the Romans
  2. Italian expression of the day: 'Ci mancherebbe'
  3. D&G unveil Italian oomph at Milan after China fiasco
  4. Italian ex-militant Battisti arrested in Bolivia
  5. Who is Cesare Battisti, the convicted murderer who spent a life on the run?

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. 8 things you probably didn’t know about the Romans
  2. Italian expression of the day: 'Ci mancherebbe'
  3. D&G unveil Italian oomph at Milan after China fiasco
  4. Italian ex-militant Battisti arrested in Bolivia
  5. Who is Cesare Battisti, the convicted murderer who spent a life on the run?

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/01
Teacher of ESL Private Online Lessons
09/01
looking for that person/persons
02/01
Stone farmhouse and cottage with spectacular sea views
09/12
Viaggio Italia Travel: easy-paced guided tours of Italy
06/11
A Tuscan Dream
16/10
Barbarossa and the Towers of Italy
View all notices
Post a new notice