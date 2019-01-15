Italian expression of the day: 'Ci sentiamo'

<p>How do you end your conversations in Italian? Do you go for a simple <strong>ciao</strong> (or two, or eight: have you ever heard how long it takes Italians to wrap up a phone call?), or do you prefer the formality of <strong>arrivederci</strong>? </p><p>Those are both fine ways to say goodbye, but what if you want to say it's only bye for now? There's <strong>a presto</strong> ('see you soon'), <strong>a dopo</strong> or <strong>a più tardi</strong> (both 'see you later'), or a cheery <strong>ci vediamo</strong> (literally 'we'll be seeing each other' or 'see you').</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/0b8831c71fc975836f3efc20bf558e8b/tenor.gif?itemid=10916770" style="width: 498px; height: 320px;" /></p><p>All of those imply that you'll soon be meeting again. But you might simply plan to call or write. That's where <strong>ci sentiamo</strong> comes in.</p><p>It works in the same way as <strong>ci vediamo</strong> – taking the 'we' form of the verb to show reciprocity – but with the verb <strong>sentire</strong>, 'to hear' or 'to feel'. </p><p><strong>Sentire</strong> is shorthand for 'to hear from' or 'to be in touch with'. </p><p><i>Ci sentiamo spesso.</i>We're often in touch.</p><p>So when you sign off with "<strong>Ci sentiamo!</strong>", you're telling the other person: 'Speak soon!' 'Let's be in touch!'</p><p><i>Grazie Mamma, ci sentiamo.</i>Thanks Mum, speak soon.</p><p><i>Ora non posso parlare, ci sentiamo dopo.</i>I can't talk right now, let's speak later.</p><p><i>Ci sentiamo domani! <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181031/italian-expression-of-the-day-non-vedo-lora">Non vedo l'ora</a>! </i>Talk to you tomorrow! Can't wait!</p><p>And when your plans aren't entirely clear,<strong> ci sentiamo</strong> is also a handily vague way to end a conversation: sure, we'll talk, we just haven't decided how or when.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/1500398d982366eabf8f35051f818198/tenor.gif?itemid=11619134" style="width: 498px; height: 285px;" /></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>