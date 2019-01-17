'Immortal' Berlusconi says he will run for European Parliament

<p>Italy's scandal-plagued former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi announced Thursday that he will run in May's European Parliament election, in yet another comeback bid for the 82-year-old <strong>billionaire</strong>.</p><p>Berlusconi, who lost out in Italy's elections <strong>last year</strong> to a far-right and populist coalition, said he wanted to inject some "deep thinking" into Europe as he announced his candidacy for the bloc's polls. </p><p>The media magnate will be a high-profile candidate to become a member of the European Parliament in the election, in which traditional parties are <strong>expected</strong> to face major challenges from far-right and eurosceptic populists.</p><p>"At my grand age, I have decided out of a sense of responsibility to head for Europe, where there is a <i>lack</i> of deep thinking about the future of the world," he said at a meeting of his centre-right Forza Italia (Go Italy) party in Sardinia.</p><p>Dubbed "the immortal", Berlusconi dominated Italian politics for more than two decades and managed <strong>to return </strong>to prominence after a long series of sex scandals, serial gaffes and legal woes.</p><p>Despite being immersed in sleaze and forced out of parliament in 2013 after a <strong>tax fraud</strong> conviction, Berlusconi made an astonishing return to lead Forza Italia into last year's general election.</p><p>But his party was outrun in the March vote by its junior ally, Matteo Salvini's far-right League, which won 17 percent compared to Forza Italia's 14 percent.</p><p>Salvini then broke the League's <strong>alliance </strong>with Berlusconi's party to form a coalition government with the Five Star Movement, becoming interior minister and deputy prime minister in the process.</p><p>Polls show the move paid off, as the League's popularity has since shot to 30 percent, while Forza Italia languishes below 10 percent.</p><p>But that has not deterred Berlusconi, who had open heart <strong>surgery</strong> in 2017 and will go on trial this year for allegedly paying a witness to give false testimony about his notorious bunga-bunga parties.</p><p>"With my <strong>knowledge</strong>, my experience and my ability to persuade, I think I can play an important role and make European citizens understand that we risk moving away from Western values," he said on Thursday.</p><p>The onetime <strong>cruise ship</strong> singer, who has served as prime minister three times and once owned the AC Milan football club, clinched his first election <strong>victory</strong> in 1994. </p><p>He was last ousted from power in November 2011 following a parliamentary revolt against his increasingly scandal-tainted rule and a wave of panic on the financial markets that pushed Italy to the brink of default.</p><p><strong><u>Vocabulary</u></strong></p><p><strong>billionaire </strong>– miliardario</p><p><strong>last year</strong> – l'anno scorso</p><p><strong>expected</strong> – previsto</p><p><strong>to return</strong> – ritornare</p><p><strong>tax fraud</strong> – frode fiscale</p><p><strong>alliance </strong>– alleanza</p><p><strong>surgery </strong>– chirurgia</p><p><strong>knowledge </strong>– la sapienza</p><p><strong>cruise ship</strong> – nave da crociera</p><p><strong>victory</strong> – vittoria</p>