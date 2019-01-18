Italian word of the day: 'Vivace'

<p>As the weekend is here, let’s talk about an adjective that we can use to describe both our favourite people and our favourite wines.</p><p>Of all the words Italian bartenders might employ when describing wine (and there are so many), <i>vivace</i> is my personal favourite, because to my mind it says the wine is so vivacious it’s almost alive.</p><p>I probably don’t even need to translate it, but <i>vivace</i> is an adjective that means lively, vibrant or spirited.</p><p>Slightly trickier may be the pronunciation. Because in Italian a c followed by and e or I becomes a “ch” sound, you’d pronounce it <i>vih-vah-cheh. </i>With stress on the second syllable.</p><p>Being a recent convert to Lambrusco (The one you can buy in Emilia-Romagna. It’s so much better than you’re thinking, I swear.) and also being a nerd, I was excited to spot this word in a New York Times <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/27/dining/wine-school-lambrusco.html?ref=todayspaper">article</a> about Lambrusco and its, er, international reputation. Which is apparently improving.</p><p>“Lambrusco is just one of a handful of reds in Italy that are called <i>vivace</i>, or lightly sparkling,” it said.</p><p>An Italian <a href="https://www.vinicum.com/it/racconti/lambrusco-frizzante-vivace-e-conviviale/">wine website</a> meanwhile describes the wine as <i>vivace, frizzante e conviviale</i>, or “Lively, sparkling and convivial,” which makes it sound more like a flamboyant party host than a drink.</p><p>Obviously, you can also use <i>vivace</i> to talk about particularly energetic people, usually children, or flamboyant party hosts, or that one friend who always gets really overenthusiastic about unexpected things.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://giphy.com/embed/l2JJDEJr3iLHiPEyY" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/snl-saturday-night-live-l2JJDEJr3iLHiPEyY">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p><i>Un bambino allegro e vivace</i></p><p>A happy and lively child</p><p><i>Vostra figlia ha una danza vivace.</i></p><p>Your daughter is a spirited dancer.</p><p>And just like the English translation, it can be used to describe all sorts of other things, too.</p><p><i>Era una vivace discussione</i></p><p>It was a lively discussion</p><p><i>Da quando è arrivata la casa è molto più vivace.</i></p><p>The house is much livelier since she got here.</p><p>When used to describe colour, it means bright or vibrant.</p><p><i>Ha un abito di un rosso vivace</i></p><p>She has a bright red dress</p><p>You might also say someone has a <i>mente vivace </i>(active mind) or <i>ingegno vivace</i> (quick wit)</p><p>So whether you’re going out for drinks with your most talkative friend this weekend, or staying home with a couple of energetic kids, we hope this word is a useful one.</p><p><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>