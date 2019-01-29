Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Senior Vatican priest resigns over advances to nun

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 January 2019
14:51 CET+01:00
vaticanpriestnun

Share this article

Senior Vatican priest resigns over advances to nun
A file picture of the Vatican. Photo: DPA
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 January 2019
14:51 CET+01:00
A senior Vatican priest accused of making advances towards a nun during confession has resigned, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

Austrian Father Hermann Geissler resigned as one of three top officials at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which ensures Roman Catholic moral doctrine. 

"Geissler decided to take this step to limit the damage already done to the congregation and to his community," a Vatican statement said, adding that he "reserves the right for possible civil legal action".

A Canonical disciplinary procedure in 2014 let Geissler off with a warning after German former nun Doris Wagner accused him of inappropriate behaviour during confession.

"He kept me for hours, kneeling before him, he told me that he loved me and that he knew that I loved him and that even if we couldn't marry, there were other ways," Wagner said.

"He tried to take me in his arms and kiss me. I panicked and ran," Wagner said in testimony she put on social media.

Wagner also accused another priest of raping her in 2008.

He was removed from the Vatican but remains a priest in a community where "many young nuns live", according to Wagner.

vaticanpriestnun
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Where do all the English speakers live in Italy?
  2. How to get married in Italy
  3. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  4. Italy police probe French pilot over fatal helicopter-plane crash
  5. Italian expression of the day: 'Mi raccomando'

 

 

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Where do all the English speakers live in Italy?
  2. How to get married in Italy
  3. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  4. Italy police probe French pilot over fatal helicopter-plane crash
  5. Italian expression of the day: 'Mi raccomando'

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/01
Cerco una amica di scuola - Sydney Australia 1980
11/01
Teacher of ESL Private Online Lessons
09/01
looking for that person/persons
09/12
Viaggio Italia Travel: easy-paced guided tours of Italy
06/11
A Tuscan Dream
View all notices
Post a new notice