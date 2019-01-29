Senior Vatican priest resigns over advances to nun

<p>Austrian Father Hermann Geissler resigned as one of three top officials at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which ensures Roman Catholic moral doctrine. </p><p>"Geissler decided to take this step to limit the damage already done to the congregation and to his community," a Vatican statement said, adding that he "reserves the right for possible civil legal action".</p><p>A Canonical disciplinary procedure in 2014 let Geissler off with a warning after German former nun Doris Wagner accused him of inappropriate behaviour during confession.</p><p>"He kept me for hours, kneeling before him, he told me that he loved me and that he knew that I loved him and that even if we couldn't marry, there were other ways," Wagner said.</p><p>"He tried to take me in his arms and kiss me. I panicked and ran," Wagner said in testimony she put on social media.</p><p>Wagner also accused another priest of raping her in 2008.</p><p>He was removed from the Vatican but remains a priest in a community where "many young nuns live", according to Wagner.</p>