Italian word of the day: 'Infatti'

<p>What do you say when you agree with someone? 'Yes', of course. But what about when you really, <i>really</i> agree with them?</p><p>For all those times when a simple <strong>sì</strong> isn't enough, <strong>infatti</strong> is the word to which you can turn. </p><p>And for once it's not a false friend: <strong>infatti</strong> is just like the English phrase it might remind you of, 'in fact' – in the middle of a sentence, it introduces something that confirms what's just been said.</p><p><i>Fa caldo, infatti la neve si va sciogliendo.</i>It's warm, in fact the snow is melting.</p><p>Other synonyms for <strong>infatti</strong> are 'indeed' or 'sure enough'. </p><p><i>Penso che sia uscita... infatti non risponde nessuno.</i>I think she went out... sure enough, no one's answering.</p><p><i>Dubitavamo di quella notizia, e infatti era falsa.</i>We doubted that information, and indeed it wasn't true.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/a4ba98f3f70304c7f2c4116a6a97b3be/tenor.gif?itemid=13255272" style="width: 352px; height: 294px;" /></p><p>And like 'indeed', you can use it on its own to confirm someone else's question or statement.</p><p><i>– Hai dovuto abbandonare l'idea, vero?– Infatti!</i>– You had to give up on the idea, right?– Indeed!</p><p>This is how I probably hear <strong>infatti</strong> used the most: as a term of agreement. 'It's chilly today, isn't it' <strong>Infatti</strong>! 'Aren't the buses dreadful?' <strong>Eh, infatti</strong>. 'You need that form filed? These things don't get done in a day...' <strong>Infatti</strong> and amen.</p><p>It's so emphatic it can be almost like saying 'well, obviously' – what you've just heard is so true it almost goes without saying.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/617829010af2cb24d4a3e0d2d9aae29e/tenor.gif?itemid=13000670" style="width: 498px; height: 373px;" /></p><p>But there are also times when <strong>infatti</strong> means that something <i>isn't</i> right. It's not so much that you disagree, more that you're a bit sceptical – imagine someone raising their eyebrow as they say it and you might get the idea. It's tricky to illustrate in writing, but we assure you you'll know by the tone.</p><p><i>Ha promesso che mi avrebbe pagato subito; infatti....!</i>He promised he would pay me right away; indeed...!</p><p><i>– Ha detto che avrebbe telefonato?</i><i>– Sì, infatti... </i>– She said she'd phone?– Yes, well, indeed...</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/9b348f09b92b9441b57ed2270b609151/tenor.gif?itemid=4496555" style="width: 498px; height: 199px;" /></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word, phrase or expression you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>