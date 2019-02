Cronaca is one of those Italian words that doesn’t translate cleanly into English.

Without the help of The Local, you’d probably have to move to Italy and gradually absorb its meaning through osmosis, as one-word dictionary definitions of ‘news’, ‘narrative’, or ‘chronicle’ don’t really cover it.

It’s a word you’ll come across frequently in newspapers and on TV news stations, and is most often used to describe crime stories ranging from murders and kidnappings to corruption and mafia arrests.

If you look out for it, you’ll see that almost every Italian news site and newspaper has a section given over to cronache (the plural of cronaca). A journalist who reports mainly on these sorts of stories can call themselves a cronista, which sounds much cooler than being an ordinary giornalista.

Photo: stokkete/Depositphotos

The meaning of the word isn’t restricted to crime stories, however.

News about deaths resulting from natural disasters or major road or construction accidents would also come under this category.

During the Morandi bridge disaster last August, most news reports covering the tragedy were filed under cronaca.

An Italian friend studying for a journalism masters in Rome thought cronaca could best be translated as ‘hard news’, but it’s not quite that either.

A report on Italy’s negotiations with the EU over its latest budget proposals would be considered hard news, but it wouldn’t count as a cronaca.

In the absence of a more scientific translation, I’ve come to think of it as a ‘black tale’ or ‘dark news’.

Photo: OlenaKucher/Depositphotos

Any story which your grandparent would shake their head over and describe as a ‘bad business’ is probably a cronaca.

Sometimes to highlight that the story is really dark it’s called a cronaca nera, which really does translate as ‘black news’.

If that all seems too dark for a cold winter’s day, a more lighthearted spin on the word is available.

A cronaca rosa (literally ‘a pink tale’ or ‘pink news’) is gossip or tabloid news.

The next time you check the news, have a look out for a cronaca.