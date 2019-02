At one petrol station in the southern city, which has a reputation for rampant fraud, police discovered a pump had been customised so that its counter could be activated by remote control, even without petrol being pumped.

The other had a hidden switch which activated the counter as soon as the nozzle was lifted, again without petrol coming out.

Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP