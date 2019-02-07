The best renovation properties you can buy in Italy for less than €50K

When a small Sicilian town offered up dozens of houses for just €1 recently, it sparked an Italian property stampede.

But these houses need serious work. Buyers must pledge a minimum of €15,000 worth of renovations and, judging by the photos, the work needed would cost a lot more than that.

One of the houses for sale for a euro in Sambuca, Sicily. Photo: Comune di Sambuca

Many of The Local’s readers, who know a thing or two about buying and restoring property in Italy, were baffled by the excitement in Sicily.

“What’s all the fuss about? Italy is full of cheap properties to renovate, especially in villages,” wrote one. And they have a point.

The Italian property market is filled with historic houses in need of renovation, and prices can be surprisingly low. They’re a perfect match for foreign buyers looking for a property in the sun to call their own - on a budget.

You might need a big imagination to take on a renovation property. But in Italy, you don’t need a big budget.

To get you inspired, here are just some of the Italian properties you can buy now for less than 50,000 euros. Some need complete renovation, and others just need updating.

Casa Nocera, a townhouse in Sicily with panoramic views

€8,000

80 sqm

Alessandria della Rocca, Agrigento, Sicily.

This four-storey house in a small Sicilian village is as rustic as it gets, and it needs to be completely renovated. But we still did a double take at the price.

If you're up for a challenge, it would definitely be worth it to have your own Sicilian bolthole complete with panoramic roof terrace. It’s in a small village just 40 minutes from the beach.

More details.

Independent stone house in Abruzzo

€16,000

San Valentino, Abruzzo Citeriore

It’s rustic, it’s charming, and it’s in need of total renovation. This two-floor property in a pretty village has stone walls, wooden beams and fantastic views. Although we’re not too sure if it has plumbing or electricity…

According to the independent property experts running the Property up to 50k website, the house is “structurally sound with a fairly new roof and for this price, the renovations could be well handled with a reasonable budget.”

More details

A house with mountain views in Tuscany

€20,000

Minucciano, Lucca, Tuscany.

We found lots of bargains in this Facebook group, including this beautiful detached house in northern Tuscany.

“The house needs a new roof, plumbing and electrics, but has eight rooms plus a huge storage on the lower floor that could be converted into a separate apartment,” wrote the owner, who is offering the property at a low price in hopes of a quick sale.

It has a small garden, and “breathtaking” views from its windows of the Apuane mountains.

More details

Stone farmhouse with land in Molise

€19,000

200 sqm

Agnone, Molise

Three bedrooms and more than a thousand square meters of gardens and land could be yours in the region of Molise. The house is “in a very habitable state and needs just your TLC to make it rather spectacular.”

It has plenty of character, with thick stone walls, fireplaces, beamed ceilings and big windows, The large rooms are “bright and sunny with some amazing views; lots of nice woodwork, and definitely dated finishes, sure, but that’s what makes for fun projects.”

More details

Casa Pompelmo, Abruzzo

€ 29 000

80sqm

Rosciano, Abruzzo

In the heart of a historical village, this two-bedroom house is all on one floor, with a very large five-room cellar underneath which could be converted. There’s a kitchen-dining room with fireplace, and great views towards the Maiella mountains.

More details

Rustic country house in Pescara

€35,000

115sqm

Lettomanoppello, Pescara, Abruzzo

Another great property in Abruzzo. Complete with 1000 square meters of land, this two-storey house on a hillside near Pescara seems like the perfect renovation project. It has plenty of original features, natural light, terraces, a kitchen garden and even a few rustic outbuildings.

“It needs updating and improving as it’s been empty for some time and it’s had, shall we say, some interesting ‘improvements’, but all that is very fixable, especially at this price,” say the independent property experts behind the listing.

“I would lowball an offer of 25k and try to get it for 30k, because it’s easy to point out the aesthetic issues.”

More details

Villa with panoramic view in Puglia

38,000

Cassano, Bari, Puglia

If you prefer the milder climate of the south, Puglia has lots of bargain properties including this countryside villa. Though it's in need of an update, and could be really spectacular with some work, it's already in good condition and is hardly a renovation property at all.

Set in a quiet residential area on two levels, it has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a patio complete with grill and panoramic views. And it's only half an hour from the coast.

More details

Historic townhouse in Marche

40,000

Montefortino, Marche

Near the central piazza of a small town, this charming house is in good structural condition. It’s complete with vaulted ceilings, terrace, and incredible views over the Sibillini mountains.

Steps lead to a small terrace where a private entrance takes you into the living room, kitchenette, two bedrooms, bathroom and storage. Water, electricity and heating are already connected.

More details.

Please note: The Local cannot help you to buy any of these houses. Please address all enquiries to the relevant estate agency. But do let us know if you decide to make an offer!