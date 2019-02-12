Italian word of the day: 'Crepuscolo'

<p>Today's word is for the romantics, and the photographers.</p><p>It’s the most magical moment of the day. Those last few moments of fading, uncertain light before the sky becomes fully dark.</p><p>That’s right, <i>al crepuscolo</i> means at dusk, or at twilight.</p><p><i>- la luce del crepuscolo</i></p><p>- twilight</p><p>Right after <i>il tramonto</i> (the sunset) and before <i>al calare del buio</i> (darkness falls)</p><p><i>- Ha detto che sarebbe arrivato prima del crepuscolo</i>.</p><p>- He said that he'd be here by nightfall.</p><p>Like twilight, it can also describe the moments just before <i>l’alba</i> (dawn)</p><p>And like all the best Italian words, it can be used in other contexts to add a little drama. It's sometimes taken to mean that something is falling, weakening, or declining.</p><p><i>- il crepuscolo della civiltà</i></p><p>- the decline of civilization</p><p>It’s a little different than the word crepuscular in English, which has the same Latin root and is an adjective describing something connected to twilight. But it’s rarely ever heard outside the worlds of zoology and highbrow literature.</p><p><i>Crepuscolo </i>is something people actually say in Italian; though it is a little flowery even in this language.</p><p>And in Italian, if someone uses the adjective form <i>crepuscolare</i>, it means something is hazy or unclear.</p><p><i>- Un sentimento crepuscolare</i></p><p>- A vague feeling</p><p><i>- luce crepuscolare</i></p><p>- twilight</p><p>We think it’s much nicer to say than <i>vago</i> (vague) or <i>incerto</i> (uncertain)</p><p>But one thing we are sure of is that you’ll never be stuck for a poetic way to describe the half-light in Italian.</p>