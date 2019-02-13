Italian word of the day: 'Tormentone'

<p>With <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190211/singer-mahmood-won-sanremo-2019-and-salvini-not-impressed">the winners of the Sanremo Music Festival</a> still ringing in people's ears, it seems like a good time to turn the spotlight on the word <strong>tormentone</strong>.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20170207/ten-things-you-should-know-about-sanremo-italys-answer-to-eurovision">Everything you need to know about Sanremo, Italy's answer to Eurovision</a></strong></p><p>If it sounds like a form of torture, well, it's not far off. The term comes from the verb <strong>tormentare</strong> ('to torment, pester, nag at'), combined with the suffix <strong>~one</strong> that denotes large size. You can translate <strong>un tormentone</strong> literally as 'a big torment'. </p><p>What's that got to do with Sanremo? It's not a judgement on the entries' melodic qualities (or lack thereof): a<strong> tormentone</strong> is what you call a song that you hear over and over again.</p><p><i>Soldi di Mahmood è il tormentone di Sanremo.</i><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IW3VF8Ph1Po" target="_blank">Soldi</a> by Mahmood is the hit of Sanremo.</p><p><i>Nera e Da zero a cento erano i tormentoni dell'estate 2018.</i><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSLewGyjhiw" target="_blank">Nera</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzuV0_cot-g" target="_blank">Da zero a cento</a> were the big hits of summer 2018.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/9079a721ada9d4d91df3b639f71327ad/tenor.gif?itemid=8930132" style="width: 320px; height: 180px;" /></p><p>It's sometimes translated as 'earworm', the slightly too literal name for a song that gets stuck in your head, but a <strong>tormentone</strong> isn't necessarily irritatingly catchy. You just hear it over, and over, and over again. And then another few times more.</p><p>The term isn't just for songs: it also applies to anything that's repeated incessantly, for instance a comedian's signature punch line...</p><p><i>Il comico diceva il suo tormentone in ogni occasione possibile.</i>The comedian said his catchphrase at every possible opportunity. </p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/1e8ce0cfd7715b68837504a32a4699f8/tenor.gif?itemid=4384734" style="width: 332px; height: 234px;" /></p><p>... or a topic that keeps coming up. </p><p><i>Il matrimonio reale è il tormentone del momento.</i>The royal wedding is the buzz of the moment.</p><p>In fact, you can use it for anything or anyone that you're sick of the sound of.</p><p><i>Questo continuo passaggio di auto è un tormentone.</i>This continual passing of cars is a real nuisance.</p><p><i>Ma che tormentone questo signore!</i>What a pain this man is!</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/41d912fb37f25a1684c36296ccd5af35/tenor.gif?itemid=9885447" style="width: 450px; height: 252px;" /></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word, phrase or expression you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>