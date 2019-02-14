Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Buying property in Italy: An illustrated tale

14 February 2019
Think buying a home in Italy sounds divine? For Adam Rugnetta, an American in Milan, the experience was more like Dante's Inferno.

"It was almost a tragedy, but ended up being a comedy with a happy ending," Rugnetta, a teacher and cartoonist, tells The Local.

In this original cartoon, he shares his cautionary tale.

Adam Rugnetta is a humanities and theory of knowledge teacher. Born in Buffalo, New York, he has lived abroad since 1996. He currently works at the American School of Milan and calls Italy his home. Find more of his work on his website, on Twitter and on Instagram.

