The EU on Wednesday urged Italy to clean up its public finances, telling the populist government in Rome that urgent work was needed given the country's "weakening" economic prospects.

Italy watered down key measures in its big-spending budget late last year under pressure from the EU, which threatened to impose fines if Rome broke its deficit and debt-reduction commitments.

But the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, insisted that Italy's ruling coalition of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the far-right League party need to do more to get Italy's books in order.

Photo: AFP

"Our message to Italy today is also familiar: that it must take steps to improve the quality of its public finances, increase the efficiency of its public administration and justice system, enhance its business environment, and strengthen its labour market and the financial system," Economics Affairs

Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said at the launch of a report on the economies of EU member states.

"Moreover, the urgency of doing so is all the greater given Italy's weakening economic outlook."

The report listed a series of major concerns about Italy's economy including high levels of government debt, non-performing loans and unemployment.

The report warned that even with Italy's watered-down spending plans, the government's debt ratio is "not expected to decline in the coming years".

The Italian economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2018 because of a slowdown in exports, plunging the eurozone's third-largest economy into recession and increasing the government's budgetary problems.

Italy's public debt is a big problem, sitting at a huge 2.3 trillion euros , or 131 percent of the nation's annual economic output – way above the 60 percent ceiling set by the EU.

Earlier this month, Italian unions led a protest of hundreds of thousands of people in Rome to demand pro-growth policies, the biggest such demonstration in four years.

