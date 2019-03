That chatty nonno at the bottom of your road who's determined to stop you for a half-hour lecture about his zinnias each time you pass by? He's an attaccabottoni.

It means someone who, literally, "attaches your buttons": the image it conjures up is of someone keeping you a little too close for a little too long, as if they were repairing the jacket you're wearing. Or, as we'd say in English, buttonholing you.



A literal "button-attacher" for sale on Kijiji.

In other words, they'll talk your ear off, whether you want them to or not.

È un tremendo attaccabottoni.

He's such a windbag.

The nice thing, for those of us who sometimes struggle to remember which ending to use, is that attaccabottoni is invariable: whether you're talking about a man or a women, one windbag or – heaven forbid – a whole crowd of them, the word doesn't change.

Camminava rapida per scoraggiare gli attaccabottoni.

She walked quickly to discourage buttonholers.

The term is sort of a pun in Italian, because attaccare discorso con qualcuno means 'to strike up conversation with someone'. And you'll sometimes see the phrase attaccare bottone used to mean 'start a conversation' or 'make an approach', especially with someone new.

In fact there are even self-help guides on how to attaccare bottone with an attractive stranger; but please, please, read the signals and take the hint when you're pinning anybody – or their buttons – down.



'How to start a conversation and conquer shyness': advice from StarBene.it

