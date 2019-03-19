Italian ship rescues migrants as Rome vows crackdown
19 March 2019
09:10 CET+01:00
09:10 CET+01:00
Rescued migrants on the Dutch-flagged rescue vessel Sea Watch 3 in January 2019. Federico Scoppa/AFP
19 March 2019
09:10 CET+01:00
London has always had a certain allure that pulls in entrepreneurs from near and far. As one of the world’s most connected cities, a top financial centre and a multicultural melting pot, countless professionals from Europe and beyond are drawn to London like moths to a flame.