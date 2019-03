Some people are surprised by just how cold winter can get in Italy, so it's always a relief when the spring sunshine arrives.

And today's word, primavera, means spring - as well as being the name of Botticelli's infamous Renaissance painting.

Here are a few examples of how you can use this noun in a sentence.

- La primavera è la mia stagione preferita

- Spring is my favourite season

- È stato il primo giorno di primavera

- It was the first day of spring

- la primavera è finalmente arrivata

- Spring has finally arrived

- Le mie allergie si infiamma ogni primavera

- My allergies flare up every spring

You might see the word used in other contexts to mean the 'beginning' of something.

- la primavera di una civiltà

- the beginning of a civilization

And while 'spring' has several meanings in English, you'll need different words for all of them in Italian.

For example, a water spring is una sorgente or una fonte, and the verb 'to spring' would be scattare or sorgere.