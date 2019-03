Italian airline Alitalia has cancelled 95 domestic and international flights, and Air Italy is expected to cancel many more as Italian air transport unions called strikes over contracts.

Alitalia employees are on a four-hour strike on Monday afternoon, while Air Italy is on strike for 24 hours.

Most of the affected Alitalia flights are between Italian cities and other cities within Europe, with long-haul flights expected to escape the disruption.

Alitalia says it has implemented a plan for affected passengers to be booked onto alternative same-day flights.

Air Italy has not yet posted information about its affected flights and passengers are advised to contact the airline or their travel agent.

Passengers can rebook flights at no extra cost, while any passengers whose flights are cancelled or delayed by more than five hours are entitled to a full refund.

If you're travelling today, make sure you check for updates from your airline before setting off.

