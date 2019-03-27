Italy's Salvini calls for chemical castration for alleged rapists of American au pair
Italian police have arrested three men on suspicion of raping an American au pair. File photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
27 March 2019
16:29 CET+01:00
London has always had a certain allure that pulls in entrepreneurs from near and far. As one of the world’s most connected cities, a top financial centre and a multicultural melting pot, countless professionals from Europe and beyond are drawn to London like moths to a flame.