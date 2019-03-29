Italian expression of the day: 'A quattr'occhi'

<p>Psst. Over here. Don't mention anything, but today's phrase is for when you need a little bit of discretion.</p><p><strong>A quattr'occhi </strong>means, literally, 'between four eyes' – in other words, 'between the two of us'.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="270" src="https://giphy.com/embed/NdKVEei95yvIY" width="480"></iframe><p>It implies a meeting both in person and in private, making it 'face-to-face' and 'one-on-one' at the same time.</p></div><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Devo parlarti a quattr’occhi.</i>I need to speak to you in private. </p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Ero convinto sarebbe stato un colloquio a quattr'occhi.</i>I thought this was going to be a private conversation.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Ti dispiace se faccio una chiacchierata a quattr'occhi con il mio ragazzo?</i>Do you mind if I have a little tête-à-tête with my boyfriend?</p><p>It's not to be confused with <strong>quattrocchi</strong>, an irreverent term – 'four eyes' – for someone who wears glasses (and also the name of a bird and type of fish, apparently).</p><p><strong>Quattrocchi</strong> also happens to be what Brainy Smurf was called in the Italian version of the cartoon (<i>I Puffi</i>), for reasons you can probably see for yourself. </p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/1a400e7c86e6398bf0debcbbe231f2f0/tenor.gif?itemid=12319145" style="width: 480px; height: 270px;" /></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>