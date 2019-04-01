No-deal Brexit: Concern in Italy over harsh new residency rules for Brits
1 April 2019
11:02 CEST+02:00
11:02 CEST+02:00
Anti-Brexit demonstrations in Rome. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
1 April 2019
11:02 CEST+02:00
If you’re planning on tourin’ Europe, make sure Turin is on your to-do list.
Over and above the near £1,300 cost, you're not allowed to be out of the country for more than 270 days in the 3 years before your application and not more than 90 days in the last 12 months.
And this isn't even transparent - these goal posts move so often and seem to be applied so randomly, that one is never really sure where one stands!