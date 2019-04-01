'Zero growth' for Italy this year: economy minister

<p>"We face a widespread slowdown in growth across Europe, and in Italy we are headed for zero" growth, Tria told an economic forum in Florence on Sunday.</p><p>Italy's central bank and the International Monetary Fund have both estimated that the eurozone's third-largest economy would expand by a meagre 0.6 percent this year, while the European Commission was more pessimistic, pencilling growth of just 0.2 percent.</p><p>In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Italian economy contracted owing to a slowdown in exports, plunging it into a technical recession and worsening the government's budget problems.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong> <a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20190131/italian-economy-slips-back-into-recession" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.it/20190131/italian-economy-slips-back-into-recession&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwjh8_SFr67hAhVokosKHRsWDMYQFggFMAA&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&usg=AOvVaw0PrVsF5WgmY1Cv15KUGLnb" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190131/italian-economy-slips-back-into-recession" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">Italian <b style="height: 1.3em;">economy</b> slips back into recession</a></p><p>But despite pressure from EU officials to maintain fiscal discipline, Tria said: "No one is asking us for a corrective manoeuvre, so I exclude that."</p><p>The EU warned last week of a new row brewing with Italy over its budget, barely a few months after both sides agreed on a hard-fought deal with Rome's disputed 2019 finances.</p><p>Italy's public debt now sits at 2.3 trillion euros ($2.6 trillion), or 131 percent of Italy's GDP -- way above the 60 percent EU ceiling.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20180601/giovanni-tria-italy-pro-euro-finance-minister" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.it/20180601/giovanni-tria-italy-pro-euro-finance-minister&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwj51ub5r67hAhUIDuwKHXrhDrI4ChAWCA4wAw&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&usg=AOvVaw0IfDb30OdgaCNuBF7prwye" dir="ltr" href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.it/20180601/giovanni-tria-italy-pro-euro-finance-minister&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwj51ub5r67hAhUIDuwKHXrhDrI4ChAWCA4wAw&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&usg=AOvVaw0IfDb30OdgaCNuBF7prwye" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">Giovanni Tria, Italy's pro-euro finance minister</a></p><p>Germany, Europe's leading economy, is struggling at the moment owing to significantly weaker demand for its exports, and those problems have affected eurozone partners, with which it does much of its trade.</p><p>For 2018 as a whole, Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.9 percent.</p><p>Populist policies by Italy's coalition government have affected business investment, while consumer confidence has slumped as well.</p><p style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181127/italy-consumer-business-confidence-drops" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);"><strong>Italy's consumer, business confidence drops</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181121/italy-sleepwalking-into-instability-eu-italian-budget-sanctions" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);"><strong>Italy is 'sleepwalking into instability': EU recommends sanctions over budget</strong></a></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181108/italians-rush-to-put-money-into-swiss-banks-as-budget-fears-grow" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Italians rush to put money into Swiss banks as budget fears grow</a></strong></li></ul>