The international Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) awards the marker based on 32 different criteria, from water quality to facilities for visitors, and various safety and environmental factors.

The environmental organisation monitors the coastlines of 44 countries, awarding the sought-after blue flags to beaches which meet their standards.

The indicator is invaluable for beachgoers who are looking to spend a day in the sun but are unsure where to go.

READ ALSO:

Liguria still has the most blue flags of all, now with 30 prized beaches to its name including three new entries this year, followed by Tuscany with 19.

The Campania region now has 18 and Le Marche 15, followed by the island of Sardinia with 14, while Puglia was awarded 13.

To see all 342 beaches which scooped the honour or to locate your nearest blue flag bathing spot, search on the interactive map below.

Choosing a Blue Flag beach doesn't just mean you're guaranteed a clean, safe, comfortable day at the beach.

You'll also be supporting those places that are helping to protect the environment.

"The role of tourists, who are certainly more conscious of the environment but still lack awareness of the influence their choice can have, is crucial,” said Claudio Mazza, president of FEE Italia.

Italian vocab

Blue flag - bandiere blu

Beach – spiaggia

Environment - ambiente