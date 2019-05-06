Freak storms hit Italy leaving one man dead and another missing

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">In Sicily, an unexpected gust of wind killed a 65-year-old German kitesurfer on the islands of the Stagnone nature reserve, smashing him against a parked car as he tried to go into the sea, Italian media reported.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">He was not wearing a buoyancy device or helmet despite the authorities recently making them mandatory for kitesurfers.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">A Romanian man was missing in the waters of the canal between Mincio and Pozzolo in northern Italy after he and four of his countrymen ended up in the water during a fishing trip.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The anglers' car rolled into the water early on Sunday morning after they sought shelter from the bad weather and fell asleep reportedly without the handbrake on.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Emergency services scoured the waters in boats despite heavy rain after all but one of the men was rescued.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Firefighters sad they were called out over 200 times on Sunday for storm-related incidents, adding that the worst-hit areas were the northern regions of Verona, Venice and Vicenza.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="it"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Maltempo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Maltempo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Veneto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Veneto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/5maggio?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#5maggio</a> 17:00, dalla tarda serata di ieri sono stati oltre 200 gli interventi dei <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vigilidelfuoco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vigilidelfuoco</a> effettuati per allagamenti, taglio di piante e rimozione di cornicioni pericolanti. Le province più colpite <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Verona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Verona</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Venezia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Venezia</a> e <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vicenza?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vicenza</a> <a href="https://t.co/ynVt4ZcenB">pic.twitter.com/ynVt4ZcenB</a></p>— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) <a href="https://twitter.com/emergenzavvf/status/1125055896042782722?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 5, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">While the weather had calmed down across most of the country by Monday morning, Italy's Department for Civil Protection issued an amber alert for the region of Emilia-Romagna with more bad weather expected in the region.</p><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="it">📅 Lunedì <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/6Maggio?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#6Maggio</a>🔔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/allertaARANCIONE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#allertaARANCIONE</a> su gran parte dell’Emilia-Romagna.🔔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/allertaGIALLA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#allertaGIALLA</a> in sette regioni e sui restanti bacini emiliani.🔎 Consulta il Bollettino: <a href="https://t.co/dJ42IlX4k2">https://t.co/dJ42IlX4k2</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/protezionecivile?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#protezionecivile</a> <a href="https://t.co/A1bgzUbLHP">pic.twitter.com/A1bgzUbLHP</a></p>— Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPCgov/status/1125046989014622209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 5, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Up to 30 centimetres (around 12 inches) of snow fell in the Dolomite mountains of northeastern Italy, with temperatures plunging to unseasonal levels.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Anything above 700 metres was blanketed in white, and the avalanche warning level was raised to three out of five.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Three French mountaineers were rescued from Monte Rosa in the Alps at around 4,000 metres altitude as temperatures fell as low as -15 degrees Celsius (five degrees Fahrenheit), Italian media reported.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Wind and rain further south also destroyed vineyards and greenhouses and flooded fields in the northern regions of Lombardy and Emilia Romagna, farmers' union Coldiretti said.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It estimated the loss of young fruit at a sensitive time of year at millions of euros (dollars).</p>