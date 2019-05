The strike, which begins from 12am tonight, has already prompted the airline to scrap a handful of domestic flights this evening and cancel dozens more in the coming days.

While most of the disruption will take place on Tuesday, some flights scheduled for Wednesday morning will also be affected. Find the airline's full list of cancellations here.

READ ALSO: What are my rights if a flight is cancelled or delayed?

According to Alitalia, flights at peak times on Tuesday – 7-10am and 6-9pm – will operate as scheduled, while larger aircraft are being deployed on busy routes to carry extra passengers. While around half of Alitalia flights are cancelled on Tuesday, the airline expects 60 percent of passengers to be able to travel on the same day.

The strike, called by four unions representing pilots, flight attendants, ground staff, baggage handlers and caterers, will also affect the airlines Blue Panorama and Blue Air. Passengers are advised to check with their airline or travel agent before setting off for the airport.

For more information about reprotection and list of cancelled flights: https://t.co/RNa7qj2UXZ pic.twitter.com/cb87JBmcvK — Alitalia (@Alitalia) May 19, 2019

Alitalia passengers affected by the disruption between May 20th-22nd are entitled to rebook at no extra cost or, if their flight is cancelled or delayed more than five hours, to claim a full refund by May 28th, 2019.

The strike is partly in protest at the failure to decide the future of Italy's flagship airline, which has been in administration for over two years as successive governments struggle to agree on a buyer. Alitalia is facing another, smaller strike next month, originally scheduled for June 21st but now moved to June 24th.

Useful vocabulary

lo sciopero – strike

il volo – flight

cancellato or annullato – cancelled

ritardato or in ritardo – delayed

il rimborso – refund

la compensazione – compensation