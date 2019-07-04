Beachgoers warned of 'mini tsunamis' after Stromboli eruption

<p>The village of Ginostra on Stromboli began sweeping away layers of ash on Thursday, the day after a dramatic volcanic eruption on the tiny Italian island killed a hiker.</p><p>Emergency workers brushed and scooped volcanic cinders from streets and the tiny harbour in the village at the foot of the still smoking volcano. A veil of ash lay atop restaurant terrace tables and parts of the coastline.</p><p><strong>IN PHOTOS: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190704/photos-massive-eruption-on-stromboli-italy">Massive eruption on Stromboli, Italy's volcanic hotspot</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562238957_000_1IB7JE.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i style="font-size: 10px;">Ash covers fishing ports in the harbour of Ginostra. Photo: Giovanni Isolino/AFP</i></p><p>Canadair water-bombing planes battled to put out fires started by two massive explosions which on Wednesday sent plumes of smoke two kilometres into the sky.</p><p>"We've dropped 320 water loads and we're continuing," said forestry official Giovanni Giacoppo.</p><p>People were told not to swim in the sea on Thursday because of the risk of mini tsunamis similar to those previous eruptions have caused.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562239063_000_1IB5N0.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>The explosion seen over the village of Ginostra. Photo: Giovanni Isolino/AFP</i></span></p><p>Vulcanologists and locals told Italian media that the volcano was unlikely to erupt again in the near future.</p><p>Around 1,000 tourists on Wednesday fled the island aboard ferries to the nearby Calabrian coast. Seventy people were evacuated from Ginostra, on the volcano's south-west flank.</p><p>Many left without their identity papers or luggage.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562238999_000_1IB5N3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>People board a ferry off the island of Stromboli. Photo: Giovanni Isolino/AFP</i></span></p><p>Hot rocks and fumes on Wednesday killed Sicilian hiker Massimo Imbesi, 35, and left his Brazilian walking companion in shock, emergency services said. </p><p>Several people suffered injuries, though none serious, they said.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190704/italy-stromboli-volcano-erupts">'Like being in hell': One dead after massive eruption of Stromboli volcano</a></strong></p>