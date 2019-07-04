Beachgoers warned of 'mini tsunamis' after Stromboli eruption

The village of Ginostra on Stromboli began sweeping away layers of ash on Thursday, the day after a dramatic volcanic eruption on the tiny Italian island killed a hiker.

Emergency workers brushed and scooped volcanic cinders from streets and the tiny harbour in the village at the foot of the still smoking volcano. A veil of ash lay atop restaurant terrace tables and parts of the coastline.

Ash covers fishing ports in the harbour of Ginostra. Photo: Giovanni Isolino/AFP

Canadair water-bombing planes battled to put out fires started by two massive explosions which on Wednesday sent plumes of smoke two kilometres into the sky.

"We've dropped 320 water loads and we're continuing," said forestry official Giovanni Giacoppo.

People were told not to swim in the sea on Thursday because of the risk of mini tsunamis similar to those previous eruptions have caused.



The explosion seen over the village of Ginostra. Photo: Giovanni Isolino/AFP

Vulcanologists and locals told Italian media that the volcano was unlikely to erupt again in the near future.

Around 1,000 tourists on Wednesday fled the island aboard ferries to the nearby Calabrian coast. Seventy people were evacuated from Ginostra, on the volcano's south-west flank.

Many left without their identity papers or luggage.



People board a ferry off the island of Stromboli. Photo: Giovanni Isolino/AFP

Hot rocks and fumes on Wednesday killed Sicilian hiker Massimo Imbesi, 35, and left his Brazilian walking companion in shock, emergency services said.

Several people suffered injuries, though none serious, they said.

