This word is for those of us whose primary goal here in Italy is to sample as much wine, cheese, gelato and olive oil as possible.

In fact if you want a little taste of anything, assaggiare is the verb you'll need.

- Ti piacerebbe assaggiare il vino?

- Magari!

- Would you like to taste the wine?

- I certainly would!

I learned to use this word thanks to – who else? - my suocera, or Italian mother-in-law, who is forever imploring me to try every dish on the table, every fresh vegetable plucked from the garden, and every type of homemade jam, wine, cheese, and cake she can produce.

A typical dinner table conversation between us goes something like this:

- Hai assaggiato la mozzarella?

- No, grazie. Sono piena. Ho mangiato troppo.

- Ma l'ho appena fatto sta mattina. Assaggia un po', dai.

- Va bene, solo un pezzo.

- E hai assaggiato i fagioli?

- Sono piena... Ma vabbe, assaggio un po'.

- Have you tasted the mozzarella?

- No, thanks, I'm full. I ate too much.

- But I just made it this morning. Try a bit, come on.

- Alright, just a piece.

- And have you tried the beans?

- I'm full... But ok, I'll try a ittle.

As you can see, she often uses it in the imperative form, like this:

- Assaggia com’è buono!

- Taste how good this is!

Note that this verb translates as "taste" or "sample", and it can't be used when trying things in general.

When I first started studying Italian I made the mistake of always using the verb provare when I wanted to try something.

Provare simply means “to try”, and while you could use it here, it's more commonly used for talking about attempting to do things, or testing things out, rather than when we talk about "trying" or tasting food.

- provaci e vedrai!

- Try it and see!

Or you can even use it like this:

- ci ha provato con tutte in ufficio

- he's tried it on with every woman in the office

In fact, instead of provare, Italians have quite a few other words to use when it comes to sampling foods. As well as assaggiare, you could use assaporare, degustare, gustare, pregustare, or even sperimentare.

If you use these verbs your Italian might come across as a bit flowery. But still, unlike provare, they're all given as synonyms of assaggiare in most dictionaries.

So whenever you want to sample a piece of cheese at the market or a new flavour at the gelateria, you have a whole range of verbs to choose from – but assaggiare is the one you really need.

Happy tasting!

Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.