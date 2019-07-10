Most of Italy on weather alert for summer storms

<p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190709/storms-hail-thunder-italy-weather">There goes the sun: Storms, hail and lightening batter Italy</a></strong></p><p>Storms that have been rolling in from the north-east since the weekend were set to reach the length of the country on Wednesday, with the Civil Protection Department issuing a yellow alert everywhere except the far north, Sardinia, Sicily and a pocket of the south-west coast.</p><p>A higher orange alert was in place in Tuscany, which has been battered by hail and heavy rain.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="it">🔔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/allertaARANCIONE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#allertaARANCIONE</a>, mercoledì <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/10luglio?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#10luglio</a>, per rischio temporali sulla Toscana centro meridionale.🔔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/allertaGIALLA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#allertaGIALLA</a> in gran parte dell’Italia.⛈ Avviso di condizioni meteo avverse del <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9luglio?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9luglio</a> per piogge e temporali da Nord a Sud 👉 <a href="https://t.co/e0x5WmqmAp">https://t.co/e0x5WmqmAp</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/protezionecivile?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#protezionecivile</a> <a href="https://t.co/yxqwITDxKJ">pic.twitter.com/yxqwITDxKJ</a></p>— Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPCgov/status/1148608519698026497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Strong winds on Tuesday sent beachgoers fleeing as gusts of up to 150 kilometres an hour buffeted the Adriatic coast and sun umbrellas and deck chairs went flying. </p><p>Flash floods, toppled trees and blackouts were reported in the central Marche region, where the gale blew a pedalo boat onto the beach in the town of Grottammare.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='mK3Lr3JOWrE' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>The storms are expected to move south throughout Wednesday, concentrating themselves over Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria by the evening before easing off.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190624/how-to-keep-cool-italy-heatwave">'Four to five light meals a day': Italy's official advice for surviving the heat</a></strong></p><p>While for some the downpours brought a welcome break from <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/tag/heatwave">the sticky heat of recent weeks</a>, temperatures remain high in the south and especially in Sicily, where the city of Syracuse was forecast to reach 43 degree C. </p><p>Several fires have broken out on the island as it bakes in extreme heat. On Tuesday night, some 750 people were evacuated from a tourist resort in Calampiso in the north-west as firefighters flew overhead dumping water on the flames. </p>