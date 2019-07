The national strike on Wednesday 24 July will affect all public transport, including taxis, buses, trains and ferries.

Another strike will hit the country on Friday 26th, this time hitting air travel.

Passengers flying to or from Italy this week should check the status of their flights Photo: Damien Meyer/AFP

Wednesday July 24th

In Rome, public transport will be heavily disrupted for four hours, from 12.30 until 16.30.

The strike affects the entire ATAC network, which operates the metro, buses, trams, and some light rail services. It will also hit suburban bus routes operated by Roma TPL.

Genova, Padova and Rovigo are also set to be hit by local transport disruption.

And don't rely on getting a taxi instead. There's a 24-hour taxi strike scheduled for the same day.

The national rail network will also be hit by strikes for eight hours, between 09.01 and 17.01, and a 24-hour strike will affect ferries.

Friday July 26th

Disruption is expected at airports throughout Italy, with national airline Alitalia staff and other airport workers staging strikes planned to last from four to 24 hours.

READ ALSO: What are my rights if a flight is cancelled or delayed?

The strike action has been called by trade unions protesting proposed new government transport plans.

Anyone planning to travel on these dates should contact Alitalia, their train operator or local public transport authority to confirm their service will be running.

Transport strikes in Italy are scheduled in advance, and you can find information about planned disruptions (in Italian only) on the Transport Ministry's website.

Useful vocabulary

lo sciopero – strike

cancellato or annullato – cancelled

ritardato or in ritardo – delayed

il rimborso – refund

cambiare la prenotazione – to rebook