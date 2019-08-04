Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Eritrean wins asylum in Italy after mistaken trafficking charges

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
4 August 2019
10:00 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Eritrean wins asylum in Italy after mistaken trafficking charges
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
4 August 2019
10:00 CEST+02:00
An Eritrean wrongly accused of being a human trafficking kingpin in a case of mistaken identity has been granted political asylum in Italy and set free, his lawyer told AFP on Saturday.

Carpenter Medhanie Tesfamariam Berhe was arrested in Sudan in 2016 on suspicion of being at the heart of one of the world's largest migrant trafficking networks.

He was accused of being Medhanie Yehdego Mered, known as "the General", and extradited to Italy, but after a 21-month trial a Palermo court ruled that police had the wrong man.

The court ordered he be immediately set free, but he was instead taken to a detention centre from where he was to be expelled.

His lawyer, Michele Calantropo, immediately filed a request for political asylum which was granted on Friday, and Berhe was free to go.

His lawyer said the last three years had been "a nightmare" for his client.

At the time of his arrest, Italy, Sudan and Britain hailed his capture as the stellar result of a joint operation which had dealt a significant blow to the people-smuggling business.

Despite differences in appearance between the two men, and DNA evidence supporting Berhe's case, Italian prosecutors stuck to their guns throughout and had called for a 14-year jail sentence.

A New Yorker investigative reporter was told by "the General" himself in 2017 that the Italians had the wrong man.
 

 

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The original recipe for authentic bolognese sauce
  2. Bologna massacre: 39 years on questions remain over Italy's deadliest postwar terror attack
  3. Italy's motorways to be hit by strike this weekend
  4. No-deal Brexit 'would mean 139,000 job losses in Italy': report
  5. Italian word of the day: 'Permesso'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/07
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
15/07
Holiday rental
05/07
Restored 2 bedroom cottage with sea view
03/06
Part-time remote administrative assistant available
16/05
Man with a van
14/05
If Peter Mayle had gone to Italy...
View all notices
Post a new notice