Eritrean wins asylum in Italy after mistaken trafficking charges

<p>Carpenter Medhanie Tesfamariam Berhe was arrested in Sudan in 2016 on suspicion of being at the heart of one of the world's largest migrant trafficking networks.</p><p>He was accused of being Medhanie Yehdego Mered, known as "the General", and extradited to Italy, but after a 21-month trial a Palermo court ruled that police had the wrong man.</p><p>The court ordered he be immediately set free, but he was instead taken to a detention centre from where he was to be expelled.</p><p>His lawyer, Michele Calantropo, immediately filed a request for political asylum which was granted on Friday, and Berhe was free to go.</p><p>His lawyer said the last three years had been "a nightmare" for his client.</p><p>At the time of his arrest, Italy, Sudan and Britain hailed his capture as the stellar result of a joint operation which had dealt a significant blow to the people-smuggling business.</p><p>Despite differences in appearance between the two men, and DNA evidence supporting Berhe's case, Italian prosecutors stuck to their guns throughout and had called for a 14-year jail sentence.</p><p>A New Yorker investigative reporter was told by "the General" himself in 2017 that the Italians had the wrong man. </p>