Seven arrested over Italy nightclub stampede

<p>Six of the group are accused of using a pepper spray-like substance at the venue in the town of Corinaldo, near Ancona, in December last year in a bid to take advantage of the disorder and steal valuables, said Chief Prosecutor of Ancona, Monica Garulli, who is in charge of the investigation.</p><p>"They are youths aged between 19 and 22 who took advantage of busy concerts to commit the crimes by using an irritant spray," Garulli said.</p><p>The seventh is accused of receiving stolen goods.</p><p>The victims included three girls and two boys, aged between 14 and 16, and a 39-year-old woman who accompanied her daughter to the club.</p><p>Some 120 people were also injured.</p><p>The force of the fleeing crowd made a railing collapse near the concert exit and dozens of people fell, crushing those at the bottom of the pile, an initial investigation found.</p><p>Far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said: "We promised a serious and rigorous investigation to hold those responsible for this tragedy... Hope that justice will send all of them to prison, without sentence reductions or mitigating circumstances."</p>