Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Young tourist badly injured in Italy by bin thrown at tent

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 August 2019
09:30 CEST+02:00
liguriacampingtourism

Share this article

Young tourist badly injured in Italy by bin thrown at tent
A beach in Bergeggi, where a boy was injured while camping with his family. Photo: DepositPhotos
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 August 2019
09:30 CEST+02:00
A 12-year-old French boy camping on a beach in northern Italy was seriously injured by a dustbin thrown at the tent where he was sleeping with his family, officials said on Sunday.

The boy suffered a serious head injury after the bin was thrown down on the tent from a height of 20 metres. The incident happened at Bergeggi, near Savona, in the northern province of Liguria.

He was taken to the intensive care unit of the Gaslini paediatric hospital at Genoa, which issued a statement saying it was too early to say how bad his injuries were.

READ ALSO:

"It's a criminal act," the boy's father told the local daily, Il Seccolo XIX. "We hope that those responsible will be found." He and his wife were appealing to anyone who saw what happened to go to the police, he added.

The parents and their two other children, aged 14 and 15, were all sleeping on the beach at the time of the incident.

Local police were working on the basis that this was a deliberate act, the website of the daily newspaper Corriere della Sera reported.

They had not ruled out the possibility that this was a response to illegal camping, it said, adding that a second bin had also been thrown. 

 
liguriacampingtourism

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 25 photos that will make you want to book a last-minute holiday to Italy
  2. What's causing the mystery deaths of dolphins and whales off Italy's coast?
  3. 'Italy is geographically exposed': New EU chief calls for new pact on migration
  4. Eritrean wins asylum in Italy after mistaken trafficking charges
  5. Young tourist badly injured in Italy by bin thrown at tent

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/07
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
15/07
Holiday rental
05/07
Restored 2 bedroom cottage with sea view
03/06
Part-time remote administrative assistant available
16/05
Man with a van
14/05
If Peter Mayle had gone to Italy...
View all notices
Post a new notice