With a no-deal Brexit looking increasingly likely under Boris Johnson's government, the British Embassy in Rome is urging British citizens living in Italy to make sure they have their residency paperwork in order.

#UKNationals living in Italy?

If you wish to stay in Italy you need to register as a resident before #Brexit .

The Italian government announced in December 2018 that the rights of those British citizens who are already registered, or who apply to be registered before the UK officially leaves the EU, will be guaranteed to continue, including all associated rights such as the right to work or receive healthcare.

Here's the expert advice from campaign group British in Italy explaining exactly how to get registered.

A British citizen can currently register for residence if they are:

employed in Italy - and can produce a copy of the contract.

self-employed - and registered with the relevant professional body or Chamber of Commerce.

a student;

none of the above but are able to prove that they have sufficient resources for themselves and their dependants to not be a burden on public funds (demonstrated by means of a bank statement, not necessarily in an Italian account, showing minimum funds of 5889 euros plus 2994,50 euros for each dependant).

In the latter two cases, a private healthcare policy, valid in Italy for at least one year, has to be produced.

The application must be presented with documentary evidence at the Anagrafe of one’s Comune.

Once the paperwork has been accepted the Municipal Police will visit to verify that you are actually living at that address as your “dimora abituale”, and only after that stage will a “certificato di residenza” be issued.

In some areas it takes several months to get an appointment. If this appointment is likely to be after 31st October you should keep proof that you have applied for an appointment before then, for example a ticket from the Comune which should show the date of booking.

It may be possible to send an application by PEC email or by raccomandata A/R which will provide proof of the date of the application, but this depends on the Comune.

There have been numerous reports of British citizens being turned away from the Comune, being incorrectly told they are no longer in the EU. In one case, the British Consulate was able to quickly intervene to correct this.

Many British citizens concerned over being able to remain resident after Brexit have been uncertain whether they need to have a permanent residence certificate, or “attestazione di soggiorno permanente”. This is not essential.

Permanent residence status can be applied for after five years legal and continuous residence which can be demonstrated by a “certificato di residenza storica”. Although often applicants are asked to prove wage slips going back five years this is not in fact a legal requirement.

The advantage of this is that it is an irrevocable right and can only be lost after an absence of at least two years from Italy, and in addition it affords the right to use the Italian health service, even for those who originally to obtain residence were not employed and had to provide private health insurance.

Now, as the clock is ticking on the countdown to Brexit, it may no longer be necessary to apply for permanent residence status, as it seems both ordinary residents and permanent residents who can prove their residence status in Italy on Brexit date will be issued with one new uniform document.

All EU member states are coordinating their new internal legislation towards similar treatment of British citizens, although with an eye on how the UK is treating EU citizens living there, so that rights are broadly “reciprocal”.

There are thousands of people caught in a no-mans land now, who have been free to move between countries for many years without checks or questions, such as those who own property in Italy or have family in both the UK and Italy and spend equal periods in both places.

For those people, making a definitive decision to apply for residence or not, which brings with it also implications of taxation in one country, has been a tough call.

It is still impossible to predict the future rules on movement between the UK and EU countries, or the necessity for entry visas for stays of more than three months.

