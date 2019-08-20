Italy's political crisis: what's going to happen next?

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to resign later today in response to calls for an early election. His resignation would bring down the bickering coalition government and couldpotentially force a snap vote.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>READ ALSO:</strong> <a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20190820/d-day-for-italian-government-as-pm-conte-expected-to-resign" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20190820/d-day-for-italian-government-as-pm-conte-expected-to-resign&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwiW_seWqpHkAhXGwKQKHRyvBkEQFjAAegQICxAC&usg=AOvVaw1dh7esmrIFwjfQ2HkCid64" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190820/d-day-for-italian-government-as-pm-conte-expected-to-resign" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank"><b style="height: 1.3em;">D</b>-<b style="height: 1.3em;">day</b> for Italian <b style="height: 1.3em;">government</b> as PM Conte expected to resign</a></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The current crisis was triggered on August 8 when Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled support from the dysfunctional alliance - which his far-right League party is part of - in a bid to capitalise on polls suggesting his party could seize power if elections were held.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But so far, nothing is for sure and events could play out in a number of different ways. Here's a guid to the scenarios we might expect.<strong>Today's first steps</strong>The leaders of political groups in the Senate, the upper house, meet at 2.30 pm (1230 GMT) to decide on possible motions to be put to a vote.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Shortly afterwards, Conte will make a statement to parliamentarians where he is expected to be scathing of Salvini's conduct.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Salvini could then push for a vote of no confidence in the government - even though he is unlikely to win enough backing.<strong>Conte resigns</strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Regardless of the outcome of a confidence motion, Conte could recognise the coalition was no longer viable and submit his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Conte could also potentially resign before a no confidence vote was held.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Both scenarios would put an end to Italy's government just 14 months after coming to power and pave the way for consultations to find a replacement. <strong>Centre-left alliance</strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Negotiations between Italy's deeply divided parties would be difficult, although some have mooted a new alliance between M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">This would torpedo Salvini's plan to force elections and become prime minister, and lead to a new “progressive” government without the hard-right League.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The idea was proposed by former premier Matteo Renzi, now PD senator. If the plan was realised, Salvini has threatened to call for his supporters to demonstrate across the country.<strong>U-turn reconciliation</strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">If this unexpected alliance were to fail, a reconciliation between the League and M5S could not be totally ruled out.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Although extremely unlikely, Conte could stay on as premier and reshuffle the government.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Salvini has signalled he could re-establish coalition ties, saying he would back a M5S bill cutting the number of lawmakers -- but only if new elections were then swiftly held.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The parliamentary reform vote is scheduled for Thursday, provided Conte does not resign.<strong>Pro-European coalition</strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Romano Prodi, the former centre-left premier and ex-president of the European Commission, has proposed a unity government involving M5S, the PD and Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">After a year of Salvini's highly critical anti-EU rhetoric, Prodi said the new coalition would allow a "reintegration of Italy as an active member of the European Union".<strong>Snap election</strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Mattarella is responsible for verifying the viability of a new government coalition, based on proposals from political parties. If he believes no stable majority exists to govern, he may decide to call a snap election, possibly as early as the end of October.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">This would grant Salvini his wish, with polls suggesting his League party and right-wing allies could win.Salvini could be crowned prime minister with the League in coalition with the anti-immigration, anti-LGBT Fratelli d'Italia, and Forza Italia. <strong>Technocrat government</strong>Alternatively, Mattarella could decide to appoint a caretaker administration.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">This government of technocrats would manage day-to-day business ahead of a new election, probably next year.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">This would allow to pass next year's budget to avoid an automatic rise in value-added tax that would hit the least well-off the hardest.<strong>Brussels complications</strong>Two deadlines complicate the situation further: next Monday, Italy will suggest a candidate for a post in the European Commission. And on October 15, Italy needs to send its budget to officials in Brussels. </p>