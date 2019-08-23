Italian word of the day: capo

<p><strong><i>Capo</i></strong> means 'head', but usually in a metaphorical sense. You can hear how to pronounce it in the clip below:</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="20" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:It-capo.ogg?embedplayer=yes" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="175"></iframe></div><p>It comes from the Latin word <i>caput</i>, which meant 'head' in the anatomical sense and in a few figurative senses too (for example, the leader of a group, or the origin of a river). </p><p>In some Italian dialects, <strong><i>capo</i></strong> is still used to mean 'head', but more commonly you'll hear <i>testa</i> (which originally comes from a Latin word meaning 'pot'). However, <strong><i>capo</i></strong> still pops up in a few frequently heard set phrases, such as <i>da <strong>capo</strong> a piedi </i>(from head to toe, or literally 'head to feet').</p><p>Usually though, <i><strong>capo</strong></i> usually refers to a person in modern Italian. When used on its own, it translates as 'boss', but you can also use it as part of a phrase such as <i>il <strong>capo</strong> di stato</i> (the head of state) or <i>il <strong>capo</strong> del dipartimento</i> (the head of the department).</p><p>In commonly used phrases, sometimes it forms compound nouns: <i>redattore <strong>capo</strong></i> and <i>caporedattore</i> are two ways of saying 'editor in chief' while <i>capoluogo</i> (literally 'head place') refers to capital cities or towns of a region. And <i><strong>capo</strong></i> is also sometimes used to high-ranking mafia members, as a shortening of <i>capodecina</i>, which literally means 'head of ten'.</p><p><i>Non importa se sei il <strong>capo</strong> del dipartimento</i>It doesn't matter if you're the head of the department</p><p><i>In Italia il presidente è il <strong>capo</strong> di stato </i>In Italy, the president is the head of state</p><p><i>Il mio capo è impaziente</i>My boss is impatient</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="216" src="https://giphy.com/embed/26BRwSiLlTDyhqo1y" width="480"></iframe><p><span style="font-size:10px;"><i><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/beyonce-boss-bossy-26BRwSiLlTDyhqo1y">via GIPHY</a></i></span></p></div><p>But that's not all. <strong><i>Capo</i></strong> is also used in a metaphorical sense, in which case it means 'head', 'top', 'end' or 'start'. Musicians will be familiar with the term <i>da <strong>capo</strong></i> ('from the top') while anyone who's spent the festive season in Italy might know that <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190101/italian-word-of-the-day-capodanno"><i>Capodanno</i></a> (literally 'head of the year') means New Year's Day.</p><p>You can also talk about sitting at the <i><strong>capo</strong> del tavolo</i> (head of the table) or <i>andare in <strong>capo</strong> al mondo</i> ('to go to the ends of the earth') for someone or something.</p><p>And <strong><i>capo</i></strong> can also mean 'item' or 'piece' in certain contexts, of which the most common is probably <i><strong>capo</strong> di abbigliamento</i> (item of clothing).</p><div><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong><p> </p></div>