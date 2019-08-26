Emergency in Italy: Who to call and what to say

<p>You can report anything on <strong>112</strong>, the single European emergency number, whose operators will direct you to the relevant services.</p><p>But knowing the direct number to call could get you a faster response in a situation where time is critical. Here are the main phone numbers you'll need to report an emergency in Italy.</p><p><strong>What is Italy's equivalent of 999 or 911?</strong></p><p>Within Italy, the general number for all emergencies – the equivalent of 999 in the UK or 911 in the US – is <strong>113</strong>.</p><p>This nationwide number connects you to the state police (<i>Polizia di Stato</i>), the civil police force that will assist you not only if you're reporting a crime but for any other kind of emergency too.</p><p>They'll probably ask you the following questions:</p><ul><li>What is your emergency? – <i>Qual è la sua emergenza?</i></li><li>What happened? – <i>Cosa è successo?</i></li><li>Can you give me the address/the coordinates? – <i>Può darmi l’indirizzo/le coordinate?</i></li></ul><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190425/how-to-stay-safe-while-travelling-in-italy">How to stay safe while travelling in Italy</a></strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.it/userdata/images/article/d6ce7aba319bf2e929130fade06b708499e374dec674adb0e8fdd8081b414a03.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 479px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP</i></span></p><p><u>Useful phrases</u></p><p>Help! – <i>Aiuto!</i></p><p>Call the police – <i>Chiami la polizia</i></p><p>Is there anyone here who speaks English? – <i>C’è qualcuno qui che parla inglese?</i></p><p>There has been an accident – <i>C'è stato un incidente</i></p><p>Someone has stolen my bag/wallet/phone – <i>Mi hanno rubato la borsa/il portafoglio/il telefono</i></p><p>Please hurry – <i>Fate presto, per favore</i></p><p><strong>Who should you call about a fire?</strong></p><p>To reach the fire service (<i>Vigili del Fuoco</i>), dial <strong>115</strong>. </p><p>Be aware that firefighters (<i>pompieri</i>) in Italy don't just put out fires: they also lead searches, rescues and other first-response operations, so you can also call them to report anyone in need of immediate assistance – for instance, someone trapped in a flood or missing while hiking.</p><p><u>Useful phrases</u></p><p>Fire! – <i>Al fuoco!</i></p><p>Call the fire brigade – <i>Chiami i pompieri</i></p><p>There's a fire – <i>C'è un incendio</i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566835588_000-hk7ae.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP</i></span></p><p><strong>Who should you call for an ambulance?</strong></p><p>To report a medical emergency (<i>emergenza sanitaria</i>), call <strong>118</strong>.</p><p>They'll ask you to describe the circumstances and, depending on the gravity of the situation, assign a colour code:</p><ul><li>White (<i>bianco</i>): non-critical;</li><li>Green (<i>verde</i>): non-urgent;</li><li>Yellow (<i>giallo</i>): critical/urgent;</li><li>Red (<i>rosso</i>): emergency.</li></ul><p>They'll then dispatch the appropriate assistance to provide treatment at the scene and/or take you to the nearest hospital.</p><p><u>Useful phrases</u></p><p>Call an ambulance – <i>Chiami un'ambulanza </i></p><p>I need a doctor – <i>Ho bisogno di un dottore</i></p><p>Take me to the emergency room – <i>Portatemi al pronto soccorso</i></p><p>Some people are badly injured – <i>Ci sono feriti gravi</i></p><p>He/she hit his/her head – <i>Ha battuto la testa</i></p><p>He/she is unconscious – <i>Lui/lei è svenuto/a</i></p><p>He/she isn't breathing – <i>Lui/lei non respira </i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566835857_000-par1095787.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 410px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP</i></span></p><p><strong>Who should you call about an emergency at sea?</strong></p><p>Italy's coast guard (<i>Guardia Costiera</i>) can be reached at <strong>1530</strong>.</p><p>The service handles search-and-rescue operations at sea, as well as assisting vessels in distress and protecting safety at ports and on beaches.</p><p><strong>Who should you call about financial crimes?</strong></p><p>To report suspected smuggling, counterfeiting, tax fraud, illegal employment or other economic crimes, call Italy's finance police (<i>Guardia di Finanza</i>) on <strong>117</strong>.</p><p>Example: think you've been ripped off by a restaurant that doesn't display its prices and is refusing to give you a receipt for a sky-high charge? Threaten to <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190227/italian-word-of-the-day-denunciare" target="_blank"><i>denunciare</i></a> them to these guys.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566834895_000-uo0il.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 411px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP</i></span></p><p><strong>Who should you call for roadside assistance?</strong></p><p>To request help on the road (<i>soccorso stradale</i>), dial <strong>803 116 </strong>from an Italian phone or<strong> 800 116 800</strong> from a foreign mobile.</p><p>You can also use one of the SOS phones located roughly every two kilometres along Italian motorways (press the button marked with a spanner for mechanical assistance, the red cross for medical aid).</p><p>You'll be connected to the Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI), the national motorists' organization, which provides breakdown assistance to any driver for a fee or free of charge to its members.</p><p>To report any other road emergency, such as an animal abandoned by the motorway, call <strong>112</strong> or <strong>113 </strong>and ask for the <i>Polizia Stradale</i>, the unit in charge of policing Italy's roads.</p><p>For traffic information, call <strong>1518</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.it/userdata/images/article/3b9b010699563543e099172d70c0435cb2f80f0acd948adc53c1e156c2199f0e.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Photo: <a href="https://depositphotos.com/27759237/stock-photo-traffic-in-the-city.html" target="_blank">DepositPhotos</a></i></span></p><p><u>Useful phrases</u></p><p>My car won't start – <i>La mia macchina non parte</i></p><p>I've run out of fuel – <i>Sono rimasto senza benzina</i></p><p>I have a flat tyre – <i>Ho una gomma a terra</i></p><p>Smoke is coming from the engine – <i>Il fumo sta uscendo dal motore</i></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190806/ten-italian-driving-habits-to-watch-out-for">Ten Italian road habits to watch out for</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181128/expect-the-unexpected-what-you-need-to-know-about-driving-in-italy">'Expect the unexpected': What you need to know about driving in Italy</a></strong></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190724/these-are-the-worst-dates-to-travel-on-italian-roads-this-summer"><strong>These are the worst dates to travel on Italian roads this summer</strong></a></li></ul><p><strong>Who should you call to report a child in danger?</strong></p><p>Italy has a dedicated helpline for risks to children and adolescents (<i>emergenza infanzia</i>): to request help for yourself or someone else, dial <strong>114</strong>.</p><p>You can also reach the service by chat, SMS, WhatsApp, email or by downloading its app: see <a href="http://114.it/" target="_blank">114.it</a> for more details.</p><p><strong>Who should you call about domestic abuse or stalking?</strong></p><p>Report family violence or harassment via the free emergency helpline <strong>1522</strong>.</p><p>Assistance is available 24/7 in Italian, English, Spanish, French or Arabic, including by online <a href="https://www.1522.eu/?lang=en#" target="_blank">chat</a>. </p><p><strong>Who should you call to report a gas leak?</strong></p><p>If you smell gas or notice other signs of a leak (<i>fuga di gas</i>), alert gas company Italgas via the 24/7 helpline <strong>800 900 999</strong>.</p><p>They'll send an emergency technician to check for leaks, free of charge.</p><p><strong>Who should you call about a forest fire?</strong></p><p>As well as alerting the fire service, you can report wildfires directly to the Carabinieri's forestry and environment unit on <strong>1515</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566836172_000-dv213551.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Photo: Mario Laporta/AFP</i></span></p><p>It's also the service to call about poaching, illegal construction, endangering protected species or any other offences against Italy's environment.</p><p><strong>If in doubt...</strong></p><p>If you're not sure who to speak to, call <strong>112</strong>. You'll be connected to the Universal European Emergency Services, who can direct you to the correct line.</p><p>The number is available free of charge everywhere in the EU from all phones, including mobiles, and you can call it even without credit or a valid SIM card. Assistance is available in multiple languages, including English.</p><p>You can also download an associated app, <a href="https://where.areu.lombardia.it/index.html" target="_blank">Where Are U</a>, which automatically transmits your location from your smartphone to 112 operators; however, it only functions in certain regions of Italy (for more information, click <a href="https://where.areu.lombardia.it/index.html" target="_blank">here</a>).</p>