Italian word of the day: 'Posso'

<p>Today's word is just one form of a fundamental Italian verb: <strong>potere</strong>, 'to be able to' or 'can'. </p><p>You'll need to master <strong>potere</strong> in all its forms and tenses, but let's concentrate for now on the first-person present tense: <strong>posso</strong>, 'I can'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Posso parlare tre lingue.</i>I can speak three languages.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Non posso venire.</i>I can't come.</p><p>As well as indicating what you are and aren't capable of doing, <strong>posso</strong> can be a question: 'Can I?' or more politely, 'May I?'</p><p>Naturally, you can specify what you're asking permission to do...</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Posso entrare? </i>Can I come in?</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Posso parlarti? </i>May I have a word with you?</p><p>... or you can just leave the whole thing up to context.</p><p>You might hear a waiter ask, simply, "<strong>Posso?</strong>" when he wants to know if he can clear your plate, and it's all you need to say as you point to a seat on the train if you want to check that you're free to sit down.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/7908a6990458a9eebd22259e8f70066f/tenor.gif?itemid=12904739" style="width: 400px; height: 229px;" /></p><p>In this respect it's a handy complement to <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190802/italian-word-of-the-day-permesso"><strong>permesso</strong></a>, another polite term for asking for permission. </p><p>The two are similar, but while <strong>permesso</strong> tends to have a more limited application – chiefly, when you're checking it's ok to enter a space or move around it – <strong>posso</strong> clears you to <i>do</i> things as well. Such as help yourself to that second serving of pasta.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/e8aafe4247ef10c5dfe48f4f6cd401d3/tenor.gif?itemid=12607194" style="width: 400px; height: 299px;" /></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>