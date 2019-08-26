Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italian word of the day: 'Posso'

Jessica Phelan
jessica.phelan@thelocal.com
26 August 2019
18:32 CEST+02:00
languageitalianword of the day

Share this article

Italian word of the day: 'Posso'
Photo: DepositPhotos
Jessica Phelan
jessica.phelan@thelocal.com
26 August 2019
18:32 CEST+02:00
Can you get to grips with this extremely common term?

Today's word is just one form of a fundamental Italian verb: potere, 'to be able to' or 'can'. 

You'll need to master potere in all its forms and tenses, but let's concentrate for now on the first-person present tense: posso, 'I can'.

Posso parlare tre lingue.
I can speak three languages.

Non posso venire.
I can't come.

As well as indicating what you are and aren't capable of doing, posso can be a question: 'Can I?' or more politely, 'May I?'

Naturally, you can specify what you're asking permission to do...

Posso entrare?
Can I come in?

Posso parlarti?
May I have a word with you?

... or you can just leave the whole thing up to context.

You might hear a waiter ask, simply, "Posso?" when he wants to know if he can clear your plate, and it's all you need to say as you point to a seat on the train if you want to check that you're free to sit down.

In this respect it's a handy complement to permesso, another polite term for asking for permission. 

The two are similar, but while permesso tends to have a more limited application – chiefly, when you're checking it's ok to enter a space or move around it – posso clears you to do things as well. Such as help yourself to that second serving of pasta.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.

 
languageitalianword of the day
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Why do Italy’s governments collapse so often?
  2. Talks to form new Italy coalition 'positive'
  3. Weekend Wanderlust: A perfect 24 hours in Trieste
  4. Italy poised for last-ditch talks to form new government
  5. WATCH: New Bond film begins filming in southern Italy... with a car chase

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/08
Beautiful family mansion for rent in Rome on metro B line
17/07
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
15/07
Holiday rental
05/07
Restored 2 bedroom cottage with sea view
03/06
Part-time remote administrative assistant available
View all notices
Post a new notice