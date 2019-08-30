Italian word of the day: 'Totoministri'

It doesn't have anything to do with Italian comic treasure Totò – more's the pity – but it often has elements of farce.

You'll hear the toto~ prefix whipped out whenever speculation is rife: it comes from gambling, specifically the football pools. Named Totalizzatore calcistico ('Football Totalizator') or Totocalcio for short, it's a sort of sweep that allows players to bet on the results of several upcoming matches in exchange for a small fixed fee.



Totocalcio signs outside a newsagent's shop in Italy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Journalists adopted the term as a catch-all phrase for making more or less informed guesses about an uncertain outcome, especially in politics and especially when you're talking about multiple outcomes at once.

That's why toto~ crops up in newspaper-speak in neologisms such as totonomine ('nomination sweep'), totopoltrone ('parliamentary seat sweep') or totocolle (literally 'hill sweep', using another piece of journalistic shorthand for the official residence of the president, which is located on Rome's Quirinal Hill – thus the term means 'president sweep').

This week, though, all anyone's writing about is totoministri: 'minister sweep', or who'll make up Italy's new coalition cabinet, which is the subject of negotiations expected to drag on into next week.



'Minister sweep in Conte's hands: who's in and who's out in the government to come': a recent headline from La Repubblica.

You're unlikely to hear the term used in conversation, but it will definitely come in handy for making sense of Italian headlines between now and then.

Making sense of Italy's infamously tumultuous politics, on the other hand... we're working on it.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.