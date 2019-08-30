Italian word of the day: 'Totoministri'

<p>It doesn't have anything to do with Italian comic treasure <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tot%C3%B2" target="_blank">Totò</a> – more's the pity – but it often has elements of farce.</p><p>You'll hear the <strong>toto~</strong> prefix whipped out whenever speculation is rife: it comes from gambling, specifically the football pools. Named <strong>Totalizzatore calcistico </strong>('Football Totalizator') or <strong>Totocalcio</strong> for short, it's a sort of sweep that allows players to bet on the results of several upcoming matches in exchange for a small fixed fee.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567168104_854px-sali-e-tabacchi.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 540px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Totocalcio signs outside a newsagent's shop in Italy. Photo: <a href="https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Sali_e_Tabacchi.jpg" target="_blank">Wikimedia Commons</a></i></span></p><p>Journalists adopted the term as a catch-all phrase for making more or less informed guesses about an uncertain outcome, especially in politics and especially when you're talking about multiple outcomes at once.</p><p>That's why <strong>toto~ </strong>crops up in newspaper-speak in neologisms such as <strong>totonomine </strong>('nomination sweep'), <strong>totopoltrone</strong> ('parliamentary seat sweep') or <strong>totocolle</strong> (literally 'hill sweep', using another piece of journalistic shorthand for the official residence of the president, which is located on Rome's Quirinal Hill – thus<b> </b>the term means 'president sweep').</p><p>This week, though, all anyone's writing about is <strong>totoministri</strong>: 'minister sweep', or who'll make up <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190829/italys-democratic-party-and-five-star-movement-confirm-government-agreement">Italy's new coalition cabinet</a>, which is the subject of negotiations expected to drag on into next week.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567169151_screenshot-2019-08-30-at-14-45-40.png" style="width: 373px; height: 247px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>'Minister sweep in Conte's hands: who's in and who's out in the government to come': a recent headline from <a href="https://www.repubblica.it/politica/2019/08/29/news/totoministri_governo_conte-234597122/?ref=RHPPTP-BL-I0-C12-P3-S1.12-T1" target="_blank">La Repubblica</a>.</i></span></p><p>You're unlikely to hear the term used in conversation, but it will definitely come in handy for making sense of Italian headlines between now and then.</p><p>Making sense of Italy's infamously tumultuous politics, on the other hand... <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190822/why-do-italys-governments-collapse-so-often">we're working on it</a>.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/6ba032db582733c82c0dc34bc85cd467/tenor.gif?itemid=11051853" style="width: 400px; height: 235px;" /></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>