Italian word of the day: 'Oretta'

<p>Time is a fluid concept in Italy, as anyone who's ever <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190902/rome-public-transport-is-as-slow-as-bogota-study">waited for a bus in Rome</a> can tell you.</p><p>And Italians have a way to describe those hours that aren't really hours: <strong>oretta</strong>, literally 'little hour'. </p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/8f90790f80a33960e10a72d5c3f2d705/tenor.gif?itemid=13391302" style="width: 480px; height: 306px;" /></p><p>The word is the regular word for hour, <strong>ora</strong>, combined with the diminutive suffix <strong>~etta</strong>, which is like adding 'little' or 'small' to describe the noun.</p><p>The result is something not quite as definite as <strong>un'ora</strong> ('an hour'): a bit fuzzier, and subject to variation. <strong>Un'oretta</strong> is like 'an hour-ish'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Tornerò tra un'oretta.</i>I'll be back in an hour-ish.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Quel pane è uscito dal forno un'oretta fa.</i>That bread came out of the oven barely an hour ago.</p><p>While you might assume that a 'little hour' is necessarily shorter than a regular hour, in fact that's not the case: what you're emphasizing is that it's <i>around</i> the 60-minute mark, not always under it.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Ieri abbiamo passato una buona oretta a discutere sulla politica italiana.</i>Yesterday we spent a good hour or so talking about Italian politics.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>– Quanto ci metti da Milano a Torino?– Un'oretta di treno.</i>– How long does it take to get from Milan to Turin?– Around an hour or so by train.</p><p>By extension, you can also have several <strong>orette</strong> ('around X hours'), <strong>una mezz'oretta</strong> ('a half-hour-ish') and <strong>un quarto d'oretta</strong> ('a quarter of an hour or so'). </p><p>Just think of it as a reminder that you're on Italian time now.</p><div><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/71a92935f2d00b0423cd0af6fb7bcde0/tenor.gif?itemid=13082575" style="width: 480px; height: 270px;" /></div><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>