Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italian word of the day: 'Oretta'

Jessica Phelan
jessica.phelan@thelocal.com
2 September 2019
17:53 CEST+02:00
languageitalianword of the day

Share this article

Italian word of the day: 'Oretta'
Photo: DepositPhotos
Jessica Phelan
jessica.phelan@thelocal.com
2 September 2019
17:53 CEST+02:00
When is an hour not an hour? When it's in Italy.

Time is a fluid concept in Italy, as anyone who's ever waited for a bus in Rome can tell you.

And Italians have a way to describe those hours that aren't really hours: oretta, literally 'little hour'. 

The word is the regular word for hour, ora, combined with the diminutive suffix ~etta, which is like adding 'little' or 'small' to describe the noun.

The result is something not quite as definite as un'ora ('an hour'): a bit fuzzier, and subject to variation. Un'oretta is like 'an hour-ish'.

Tornerò tra un'oretta.
I'll be back in an hour-ish.

Quel pane è uscito dal forno un'oretta fa.
That bread came out of the oven barely an hour ago.

While you might assume that a 'little hour' is necessarily shorter than a regular hour, in fact that's not the case: what you're emphasizing is that it's around the 60-minute mark, not always under it.

Ieri abbiamo passato una buona oretta a discutere sulla politica italiana.
Yesterday we spent a good hour or so talking about Italian politics.

– Quanto ci metti da Milano a Torino?
– Un'oretta di treno.
– How long does it take to get from Milan to Turin?
– Around an hour or so by train.

By extension, you can also have several orette ('around X hours'), una mezz'oretta ('a half-hour-ish') and un quarto d'oretta ('a quarter of an hour or so'). 

Just think of it as a reminder that you're on Italian time now.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.

 
languageitalianword of the day
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Ten Italian lifestyle habits to adopt immediately
  2. Italy coalition talks back on despite migration sore point
  3. Salvini rejects Forza Italia pact: 'We do not need anyone'
  4. 'Agree to our programme or go to the polls': M5S warns Italy's coalition deal could yet collapse
  5. Weekend Wanderlust: Picnicking Roman-style in the Castelli Romani

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/08
Beautiful family mansion for rent in Rome on metro B line
17/07
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
15/07
Holiday rental
05/07
Restored 2 bedroom cottage with sea view
View all notices
Post a new notice